Rajnath Singh Slams Congress Over Emergency, Recalls Being Denied Parole for Mother's Last Rites

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has strongly criticized the Congress party over the Emergency imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975. In an emotional interview, Singh recounted how he was not granted parole to attend his mother's last rites while he was lodged in jail during the Emergency period.

Singh's comments come amid the Opposition's charge of the Modi government following a dictatorial path. "The Congress, which imposed dictatorship through the Emergency, is now accusing the BJP government of 'tanashahi' or dictatorship," Singh said. He explained how he was arrested for "raising awareness about the Emergency" and was kept in solitary confinement, with limited access to food and movement.

The Defence Minister revealed that when he was being transferred to the Central Jail, his mother had come to meet him and told him not to apologize, which made the police officers cry. "I was not given parole to attend my mother's last rites while I was lodged in jail, and now the Opposition is calling the current government 'dictators'," Singh said, becoming emotional while recounting the hardships he faced.

This is not the first time Singh has criticized the Congress over the Emergency. He has previously called it a "black chapter" in India's history and stated that there were no curbs on press freedom except during that period.

Singh emphasized that for a healthy democracy to function, capable leaders are required in the role of Opposition. "The real dictatorship was during the Emergency imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975," he said, recounting his 18-month imprisonment for opposing the Emergency, which he said reflected a dictatorial tendency .

The Defence Minister also offered help to Pakistan to combat terrorism, saying India is ready to cooperate if Pakistan is unable to control it. He asserted that India will do everything to combat terrorism and stop it from operating within Indian borders.

"My mother suffered a brain hemorrhage after learning about the extension of the Emergency, and I could not even meet her during her final days in the hospital," Singh revealed, highlighting the personal toll the Emergency took on him and his family.

Rajnath Singh's emotional recollection of his experiences during the Emergency serves as a powerful reminder of the political turmoil and alleged oppression that occurred during that period. His criticism of the Congress party's accusations against the current government raises important questions about the nature of political discourse and the need for a strong and capable Opposition in a healthy democracy.

Key Takeaways