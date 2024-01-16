Rajnath Singh: Modi's Leadership Transforms India's Global Perception

In a recent address at the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra', Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh navigated the global perception of India's transformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Singh accentuated that, over the past nine years, India has metamorphosed from a nation perceived as weak into a formidable power. This paradigm shift, he claimed, is an upshot of Modi's policies and governance.

Advertisment

Modi's Government: A New Approach to Welfare

According to Singh, the current government is the first since independence to ensure that welfare schemes reach the eligible citizens directly. This proactivity reflects the Prime Minister's concern for the effective dissemination of these schemes to their intended beneficiaries.

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: Promoting the Vision of a Developed India

Advertisment

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is a nationwide initiative launched on November 15, 2023. Its aim is to achieve full coverage of the government's flagship welfare programs. By January 5, 2024, the Yatra reportedly engaged over 10 crore participants. This figure underscores the campaign's extensive reach and its role in promoting a developed India.

A Concerted Effort to Reshape India's Image

Singh's remarks hint at a concerted effort by the Modi government to reshape India's image internationally. The goal is not limited to the global stage but extends to optimizing the delivery of social welfare to the populace. It also reflects an ambition to solidify India's position on the world economic platform, currently ranked fifth.