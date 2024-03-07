Rajnath Singh Defends Media's Independence, Reflects on Emergency Era Suppression

At the NDTV Defence Summit in New Delhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the transformation of the Indian media from the times of the Emergency when it was heavily suppressed, to its current state of fairness and independence. Singh reminisced about the dark days of the Emergency, where media content was strictly controlled, and journalists opposing the government faced imprisonment and torture. He contrasted this with today's environment, where the media is often accused of bias but, according to Singh, operates with freedom and reflects the government's policies without being its puppet.

Advertisment

From Suppression to Independence

During his address, Singh detailed the stark differences in media freedom between the Emergency era and now. He recalled how, in the past, news articles were pre-screened and headlines decided at a political party's headquarters, leading to a biased and controlled media landscape. This period also saw the jailing and torture of journalists who dared to oppose the government. Singh, who was also jailed during the Emergency, emphasized the significance of these reflections amidst current accusations against the media for governmental bias.

Media's Role in Reflecting Government Policies

Advertisment

Singh refuted claims against the media, calling them baseless, and elaborated on the natural alignment between government policies and media representation in a democratic society. He argued that in democracies around the world, including India, the US, and Europe, media often reflects the social consensus and government policies without indicating control or puppetry by the government. For instance, Singh pointed out how both the US government and American media view China's rise as a global threat, showcasing an alignment of perspectives rather than media manipulation by the government.

Democracy, Media, and Social Responsibility

The Defence Minister further discussed the media's detailed coverage of government actions, such as the arrest of corrupt individuals, as evidence of its independence and role in reinforcing government policies aimed at public welfare. He highlighted the importance of the Opposition in a democracy, lamenting its current failure to bring social consensus to the forefront. Singh concluded by affirming the government's openness to media criticism, citing the example of GST shortcomings that were acknowledged and rectified following media highlights.

In the current era of robust democracies, the relationship between the government and media is complex yet crucial for social consensus and national welfare. Singh's reflections on the Emergency era underscore the strides India has made towards media independence, challenging the narrative of bias while emphasizing the media's role in reflecting the democratic pulse of the nation.