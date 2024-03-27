Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Convicts Granted Deportation, TN Govt Informs HC

On March 27, 2024, a significant development unfolded in Tamil Nadu, India, as the state government disclosed to the Madras High Court that three convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case have been issued temporary travel documents by the Sri Lankan Deputy High Commission. The convicts, Sriharan alias Murugan, Robert Payas, and Jayakumar, are slated for deportation to Sri Lanka within a week or as soon as the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) issues the deportation orders, as per the statement from the additional public prosecutor R Muniyapparaj to Justices R. Sureshkumar and K. Kumaresh Babu.

Legal Proceedings and Asylum Efforts

The court's involvement came about when Murugan sought a directive for the issuance of a photo identity certificate from the Trichy foreigners’ camp authorities. Despite this request, the bench concluded no separate identity card was needed since the travel document issued by the Sri Lankan High Commission was deemed a valid document for obtaining the FRRO's deportation order. This latest legal move by Murugan aims to facilitate his attempt to seek asylum in the United Kingdom and reunite with his daughter Mehara, a UK citizen.

Background and Convicts' Status

The Supreme Court's decision on November 11, 2022, to release the convicts, who are Sri Lankan nationals, initially placed them in a special campus at Tiruchiprison. Following the death of another convict, Santhan, in February, Murugan pursued the necessary travel documents to leave India. Despite the issuance of these documents, Murugan has expressed concerns for his safety in Sri Lanka and desires to relocate to the UK with his wife, Nalini, an Indian citizen awaiting a UK visa decision.

Implications and Future Prospects

This development marks a pivotal moment in the long-standing saga of the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, potentially closing a chapter that has spanned over three decades. The issuance of deportation orders and the eventual repatriation of the convicts underscore the intricate interplay between national jurisdictions and international diplomatic relations. As the convicts prepare for their departure, questions about their safety, the feasibility of asylum in the UK, and the broader implications for bilateral relations between India and Sri Lanka linger, inviting a reflective examination of justice, rehabilitation, and diplomatic nuances.