Rajinikanth Defends Daughter Aishwarya Amidst 'Sanghi' Controversy

Renowned Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has recently defended his daughter, Aishwarya Rajinikanth, amidst rising controversy surrounding her objection to the 'Sanghi' label being associated with her father. The term 'Sanghi', commonly associated with supporters of a specific political party, has stirred up a storm in the Rajinikanth household. However, the actor's defense has been clear - the objection was not against the term itself, but its misrepresentation of his spiritual leanings.

Unveiling the Controversy

During the audio launch of the upcoming film 'Lal Salaam' - in which both Rajinikanth and Aishwarya are involved - the latter initially expressed her unfamiliarity with the term 'Sanghi'. Yet, upon understanding its implications, she strongly emphasized that her father's actions, including his participation in 'Lal Salaam', do not align with the perception created by the label.

The Superstar's Defense

Rajinikanth, whose recent success with the film 'Jailer' has brought him back into the limelight, defended Aishwarya's stance. He clarified that his daughter never intended to portray 'Sanghi' as a derogatory term. Instead, she was questioning the labeling of him as a 'Sanghi', considering his deep-rooted spiritual beliefs and practices.

The Upcoming Release and Aishwarya's Role

The upcoming film 'Lal Salaam', with its sensitive subject matter, represents Aishwarya's return to the director's chair. Rajinikanth has an extended cameo in the film, demonstrating what Aishwarya describes as 'only a man with humanity' would agree to do. The film is set to hit the screens on February 9, marking a significant milestone in Aishwarya's career.