Rajasthan's 'Mission 2030': Chief Minister Gehlot's Strategy for Upcoming Elections

As the sun set on the 'Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' in Rajasthan, the spotlight turned towards the state's welfare schemes and the government's commitment to social security. At a recent launch event for 'Rajasthan Mission 2030,' Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, despite recovering from a toe injury, connected with college students via videoconferencing, listening to their suggestions and discussing the state's future.

Gehlot's Vision: Rajasthan 2030

The 'Mission 2030' is Gehlot's ambitious plan to transform Rajasthan into the most developed state in India by 2030. This initiative forms a part of his broader strategy to retain power in the upcoming elections. Gehlot, known for his public outreach efforts, has been actively engaging with the citizens of Rajasthan for several months, consistently emphasizing the government's commitment to social security.

Welfare Schemes and 'Freebies'

From free electricity, healthcare, and rations, Gehlot's government has rolled out a series of welfare schemes and promises. Dismissing criticisms of these being mere 'freebies,' Gehlot asserts that the state's finances have significantly improved since he assumed office. The Chief Minister also highlighted the government's efforts to expand medical and health infrastructure across the state, reinforcing their commitment to public welfare.

Political Strategy and Election Promises

In light of the upcoming elections, the recent formation of 19 new districts in Rajasthan is seen as a move responsive to public demand. However, some critics view it as a strategic maneuver aimed at winning votes. Gehlot, aligning with the Congress party's ideology of supporting the common man, emphasizes their 'seven guarantees' for the election. Despite speculation, he remains non-committal about his future role, stating that the party high command will make decisions post-election.

Countering accusations of minority appeasement, Gehlot assures that recent controversies, like exam paper leaks, have been addressed with swift action. The Chief Minister remains confident that his government's initiatives and the Congress party's vision will resonate with voters in the upcoming state elections.