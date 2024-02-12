Rajasthan Police Terminates Membership of Community Policing Group Members Engaging in Unwanted Activities

In a decisive move, Rajasthan Police is terminating the membership of Community Policing Group (CLG) members found engaging in political, unwanted, or criminal activities. The order, issued by Additional Director General of Police (Community Policing) B.L. Meena, comes after surprise inspections revealed certain CLG members partaking in such activities.

A Call for Accountability

The Community Liaison Group, established to bridge the gap between the public and the police, has been plagued by instances of misuse. Following surprise inspections at various district police stations, it was discovered that some CLG members were involved in political, unnecessary, and even criminal activities. This revelation led to the stern directive from the Additional Director General of Police (Community Policing) B.L. Meena.

Strict Action and Replacement

Meena's orders to all range and district police officers are clear: take strict action against these members and replace them with suitable candidates. The aim is to ensure that the Community Policing Group remains true to its purpose - fostering cooperation between the public and the police to maintain societal peace and harmony.

Monthly Meetings for Accountability

To ensure accountability and adherence to ethical standards, meetings of CLG members will now be conducted every month in all police stations. This new protocol, starting from the second or third week of each month, is expected to bring about transparency and efficiency in the functioning of the Community Policing Group.

As of February 12, 2024, the Rajasthan Police is leaving no stone unturned to rectify the situation. The message is loud and clear - those who misuse their position within the Community Policing Group will face immediate termination and replacement. This move marks a significant step towards maintaining the integrity and effectiveness of community policing in Rajasthan.