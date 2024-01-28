Rajasthan Education Minister Unveils Anti-Corruption Measures and Fitness Initiative

Rajasthan Education and Panchayati Raj Minister, Madan Dilawar, has declared war on corruption within the government's ranks. In a bold move, he announced that government officials involved in the accumulation of illegal assets will face stringent consequences, potentially including suspension, dismissal, and the destruction of their ill-gotten gains. Dilawar expressed a firm resolve to enforce these measures, undeterred by the prospect of personal penalties for rule infringements.

Dilawar has instructed officials to identify and scrutinize those government employees who have previously avoided punishment for corruption due to a lack of evidence. He has further ordered a comprehensive review of government department purchases made over the last ten years, with the intention to reveal and rectify any transactions carried out at unjustified prices. This initiative is a substantial stride by Dilawar to eradicate corruption and promote transparency and accountability within the government machinery.

Surya Namaskar Program

Beyond his anti-corruption crusade, Dilawar discussed the forthcoming Surya Namaskar program, planned for Surya Saptami on February 15. The program, aiming to set a world record, will involve participation from government and non-government schools, as well as coaching institutes across the state. The program serves as an exemplification of collective responsibility and unity, with students, parents, and teachers coming together for a shared goal.

Alongside his other initiatives, Dilawar highlighted the collective responsibility for cleanliness. He urged all departments to dedicate time at least once a month to maintaining cleanliness. He argued that significant financial savings for development could be realized through a heightened awareness and commitment to cleanliness.