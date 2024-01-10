en English
India

Rajasthan Minister Encourages More Childbirth, Cites Modi’s Housing Promise

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:28 am EST
Rajasthan Minister Encourages More Childbirth, Cites Modi’s Housing Promise

Rajasthan’s tribal area development minister, Babulal Kharadi, sparked a flurry of responses at a public meeting in Udaipur when he encouraged attendees to have more children, assuring them that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would provide housing for all. The statement was made at a ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra camp’ event attended by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, among other officials. Kharadi’s unusual comment instigated laughter from the audience and expressions of surprise from his fellow officials.

A Light Remark with Serious Implications

Kharadi emphasized Narendra Modi’s vision of a nation where no one is without food or shelter. His comment, although delivered with humor, underscored the prime minister’s pledge to provide for every Indian. However, it also ignited debate about population control and resource allocation, subjects that are often at the heart of political discourse in India.

Endorsement for the BJP-led Government

Beyond his surprising comment on childbirth, Kharadi also took the opportunity to urge the public to re-elect Modi in the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He cited the BJP-led government’s initiatives as reasons for his endorsement, including a reduction in LPG cylinder prices and the availability of cylinders at reduced prices through the Ujjwala Scheme.

Political Career of Babulal Kharadi

Babulal Kharadi, a four-time elected MLA and named the best MLA in 2022, was recently appointed as a cabinet minister in Rajasthan. His controversial statement has since gone viral on social media, drawing both criticism and amusement. As the dust settles on his remark, the political implications of his statement remain to be seen.

India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

