Rajasthan Minister Encourages More Childbirth, Cites Modi’s Housing Promise

Rajasthan’s tribal area development minister, Babulal Kharadi, sparked a flurry of responses at a public meeting in Udaipur when he encouraged attendees to have more children, assuring them that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would provide housing for all. The statement was made at a ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra camp’ event attended by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, among other officials. Kharadi’s unusual comment instigated laughter from the audience and expressions of surprise from his fellow officials.

A Light Remark with Serious Implications

Kharadi emphasized Narendra Modi’s vision of a nation where no one is without food or shelter. His comment, although delivered with humor, underscored the prime minister’s pledge to provide for every Indian. However, it also ignited debate about population control and resource allocation, subjects that are often at the heart of political discourse in India.

Endorsement for the BJP-led Government

Beyond his surprising comment on childbirth, Kharadi also took the opportunity to urge the public to re-elect Modi in the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He cited the BJP-led government’s initiatives as reasons for his endorsement, including a reduction in LPG cylinder prices and the availability of cylinders at reduced prices through the Ujjwala Scheme.

Political Career of Babulal Kharadi

Babulal Kharadi, a four-time elected MLA and named the best MLA in 2022, was recently appointed as a cabinet minister in Rajasthan. His controversial statement has since gone viral on social media, drawing both criticism and amusement. As the dust settles on his remark, the political implications of his statement remain to be seen.