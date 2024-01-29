Rajasthan Assembly Witnesses Uproar Over Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project MoU

In a significant development addressing water issues in Rajasthan, an agreement was inked between Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) pertains to the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), which aims to resolve water scarcity in 13 districts of eastern Rajasthan.

Unrest in the Assembly Over ERCP MoU

The signing of the MoU, which took place during the assembly session, led to a considerable uproar among opposition Congress legislators. The opposition demanded a government response in the House concerning the ERCP MoU. However, Speaker Vasudev Devnani disallowed any discussion on the issue, citing its exclusion from the day's agenda. This denial further intensified the commotion. Despite the tumult, the Rajasthan Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2024, passed.

MoU Signed for ERCP's Detailed Project Report

The MoU concerns the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for ERCP, a project that is prioritized due to its potential to provide a permanent solution to drinking and irrigation water scarcity. During its tenure, the Congress party had urged the central government to classify the ERCP as a project of national importance.

Protests Amidst Assembly Session

Aside from the controversy over the ERCP MoU, the opposition also raised concerns during the Question Hour about issues relating to electricity supply to farmers. The assembly session also took time to pay respects to the late former Assembly Speaker Harishankar Bhabhada.

The Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project

The Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) is an ambitious initiative that aims to provide drinking and industrial water to 13 districts of eastern Rajasthan and the Malwa and Chambal regions of Madhya Pradesh. In total, the project is expected to facilitate irrigation in a total of 5.6 lakh hectares. The proposal for the Modified Parbati Kalisindh Chambal (PKC) integration with the ERCP was discussed in 2019, and the Feasibility Report of the PKC link project was prepared in 2004. The project is part of the National Perspective Plan of Interlinking of Rivers and is considered a priority link project in the country.