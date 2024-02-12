Raising the Retirement Age: A Health Hazard and Economic Dilemma

The UK retirement age is poised to ascend from 67 to 71, a shift that could leave a substantial number of individuals at risk of health complications. As of February 12, 2024, a social media poll unveiled a staggering 90% of respondents anticipate an escalation in long-term sickness due to the predicted retirement age increase.

Raising the Retirement Age: A Health Hazard?

Concerns are swirling in the occupational safety and health field as professionals grapple with the potential implications of raising the retirement age to 71. Among the worries are safety risks, amplified workers' compensation costs, and diminished productivity among older employees.

New Zealand's Stance on Retirement Age

Across the globe, New Zealand's Retirement Commission is advocating for the preservation of the retirement age at 65. The Commission contends that any alteration to the retirement age would disproportionately affect manual workers, caregivers, those with frail health, women, Maori, and Pacific Peoples.

Affordability and Alternatives: The New Zealand Super Debate

Despite political assertions, the Commission argues that NZ Super is within financial reach. New Zealand is currently spending 5.1% of its GDP on superannuation, falling below the OECD average of 7.7%. Moreover, the age of entitlement is lower than the OECD average of 64.

The Commission has proposed eight alternatives to a straightforward hike in the retirement age and is urging evidence-based discussions on policy options. It advises expanding the parties who have committed politically under the New Zealand Superannuation and Retirement Income Act 2001 and implementing a periodic review of the retirement income system.

As the debate surrounding retirement age unfolds, one thing is clear: the decisions made today will significantly impact the lives of countless individuals in the years to come. The question remains: will policy makers prioritize the health and wellbeing of their citizens, or will economic considerations take precedence? Only time will tell.