Raising Retirement Age: A Potential Boost for Labor Market and Government Finances

Recent academic research has underscored the potential benefits of raising the retirement age on the labor market and government finances. Studies conducted in the Netherlands and the United States show a distinct correlation between a higher retirement age and prolonged labor participation. The knock-on effects of this change not only conserve resources otherwise spent on retirement benefits, but also produce increased tax revenues due to a higher employment rate.

Raising Retirement Age: A Fiscal Gain

In a span of seven years from 2012 to 2019, the Netherlands raised the full retirement age from 65 to 66 years and four months. The outcome was a substantial boost in employment rates and a significant net fiscal gain for the government. This financial windfall was realized despite the increased costs from other social insurance programs.

US Experiences Similar Benefits

A similar pattern was observed in the United States, where alterations in the full retirement age were linked to inflated labor force participation. However, the positive effect was somewhat diluted by employer policies and the leniency of disability benefits eligibility for older workers.

Potential Solution for Social Security Insolvency

The research indicates that reforming Social Security to elevate the retirement age could serve as an effective solution to the program's looming insolvency, while simultaneously enhancing public finances. Nevertheless, the political consensus on such a reform remains uncertain due to the current climate of political polarization, despite the solid evidence in favor of increasing the retirement age.

While the current UK retirement age is projected to rise to 68 by 2044, individuals born after April 1970 might have to work until they reach 71 before qualifying for pension benefits. This projection underscores the need for a stronger emphasis on preventing ill health to uphold the pension system. According to estimates by the Office for Budget Responsibility, pension benefits will total 136 billion pounds in the fiscal year 2023-24. To maintain the current ratio of workers to state pensioners, the state pension age would need to be increased to 70 or 71.

Overall, the evidence suggests that raising the retirement age can lead to a healthier labor market and improved government finances. However, the path to such a reform is fraught with political challenges and necessitates a nuanced approach that considers the health and well-being of older workers.