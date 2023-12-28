en English
Nigeria

Raimi Aminu Resigns as Ondo Commissioner in Wake of Governor Akeredolu’s Death

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:33 am EST
Raimi Aminu Resigns as Ondo Commissioner in Wake of Governor Akeredolu’s Death

In a move that surprised many, Raimi Aminu, the Commissioner for Infrastructure, Land, and Housing in Ondo State, Nigeria, resigned from his position on December 28, 2023. The announcement came less than 24 hours after the swearing-in of the new Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, following the death of former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

A Resignation Touched by Grief

The resignation was conveyed in a letter addressed to the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Princess Oladunni Odu. In it, Aminu cited his conscience and the passing of his leader, Akeredolu, as the reasons for his unexpected departure. Aminu’s decision appears to be a gesture of loyalty and respect towards the former Governor, with whom he shared a close professional relationship.

A Legacy of Service

During his tenure, Aminu held various positions, including serving as Senior Special Assistant on Lands & Infrastructure, Special Adviser on Lands, Works and Infrastructure, and finally as Commissioner. His resignation has been viewed as a reflection of the deep impact Akeredolu’s leadership had on him and the void his departure has left in the Ondo State government.

The Aftermath

In addition to Aminu, Richard Olatunde, the Chief Press Secretary to the late Governor Akeredolu, also resigned from his position. The back-to-back resignations have caused a ripple effect in the government, underscoring the profound influence Akeredolu wielded in his administration and the respect he commanded among his colleagues.

The resignation of a high-ranking official such as Aminu is significant in the political landscape of Ondo State, and it remains to be seen how the new administration under Governor Aiyedatiwa will cope with this sudden change.

0
Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

