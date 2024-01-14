en English
Elections

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Rules Out Candidacy for Lok Sabha Elections in Balasore

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:25 am EST
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Rules Out Candidacy for Lok Sabha Elections in Balasore

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, a prominent member of the Rajya Sabha, has put an end to widespread speculation by announcing he will not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Balasore seat in Odisha. Despite his previous tenure as a district collector of Balasore and recent activities in the region, Vaishnaw emphatically dispelled rumors of his potential candidacy.

Speculation Amidst Increased Presence

Vaishnaw’s recent visits to the Balasore railway station, the Jhadheshwar Shiv temple, coupled with his donations to local institutions like the district hospital, had sparked speculation that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) might nominate him for the seat. His connections to the area, both through his administrative service and recent public engagements, had fueled conjecture about his political intentions.

Affirmation of Support for Pratap Sarangi

However, the Railway Minister confirmed his support for the current BJP MP from Balasore, Pratap Sarangi, also a former Union minister. Vaishnaw’s affirmation came during a visit to the district, where he participated in a range of public programs. “I will not contest from Balasore. We have Pratap ‘Nana’ here,” Vaishnaw stated, reinforcing his backing for Sarangi and his commitment to party discipline.

Dismissal of Cuttack Candidacy Rumors

Furthermore, amidst speculation about a possible candidacy for the Cuttack Lok Sabha seat, Vaishnaw reiterated his allegiance to the BJP. The minister emphasized his role as a disciplined party worker committed to fulfilling any task assigned by the party. The Cuttack seat is currently held by Bhartruhari Mahtab, a six-time BJD MP.

Elections India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

