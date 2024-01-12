en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Kenya

Raila Odinga Criticizes President Ruto’s Administration: A Stand for Judicial Independence

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:59 pm EST
Raila Odinga Criticizes President Ruto’s Administration: A Stand for Judicial Independence

In a bold and pointed critique, prominent political figure, Raila Odinga, has openly criticized the administration of President William Ruto. Odinga accused the government of interfering with the judiciary, a move that he implies is tantamount to going rogue. This criticism throws a spotlight on increasing concerns about the government’s adherence to the rule of law, particularly in upholding court orders.

Sanctity of Judicial Decisions: A Core Concern

Odinga’s comments emphasize the sanctity of judicial decisions, asserting that no individual or entity has the authority to undermine them. This assertion underlines a fundamental principle of democratic governance, where the judiciary functions as an independent pillar of the state, immune to political pressures and manipulations.

Opposition’s Stance: An Affirmation of Democratic Principles

Beyond just criticizing the government, Odinga has also signaled the opposition’s commitment to safeguarding the integrity of the judiciary. This stance is paramount in ensuring the balance of power within a democratic setup and protecting the rights of the citizens against potential governmental overreach.

Broader Political Discourse: Governance and Democratic Principles

These remarks by Odinga seem to be part of a broader political discourse surrounding the governance and democratic principles in the country. The timing of these comments, made public on a Friday night, suggests a strategic move to maximize their impact on public consciousness. The mention of Lillian Muli, a respected journalist, hints that these comments were likely shared during a media appearance or interview, thereby reaching a wide audience.

Additionally, Odinga announced that the opposition will be issuing a comprehensive statement on the country’s financial outlook and will scrutinize the proposed measures by the Ruto administration. This promise depicts an engaged and proactive opposition, keen on holding the government accountable for its actions.

0
Kenya Politics
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Kenya

See more
13 seconds ago
Kenya's Education Shake-Up: Seamless Transition to Grade 7 and Financial Relief for Parents
In a key move towards educational reform, Kenya’s Education Cabinet Secretary has confirmed that all students who have undertaken the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) will now progress to Grade 7. This decision is a fundamental part of the country’s shift towards the new Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), a system designed to ensure a smooth
Kenya's Education Shake-Up: Seamless Transition to Grade 7 and Financial Relief for Parents
Siaya County Man Confesses to Murdering Girlfriend, Leads Police to Body
1 hour ago
Siaya County Man Confesses to Murdering Girlfriend, Leads Police to Body
Chief Justice Martha Koome Defends Judiciary Amid Rising Criticism
2 hours ago
Chief Justice Martha Koome Defends Judiciary Amid Rising Criticism
A Decade of Academic Decline: Parents Demand Change at Olereto Secondary School
2 mins ago
A Decade of Academic Decline: Parents Demand Change at Olereto Secondary School
Kenya's Travel Authorization System Generates Ksh150M, Assuaging Insecurity Concerns
2 mins ago
Kenya's Travel Authorization System Generates Ksh150M, Assuaging Insecurity Concerns
Single Mother and Designer Scola Imbiti Namunyu Jailed for Cocaine Trafficking
37 mins ago
Single Mother and Designer Scola Imbiti Namunyu Jailed for Cocaine Trafficking
Latest Headlines
World News
Ukraine's Pension Crisis: President Zelenskyy Calls for Continued Western Aid
1 min
Ukraine's Pension Crisis: President Zelenskyy Calls for Continued Western Aid
Suriname's Ex-President Desi Bouterse Defies Prison Sentence for 1982 Murders
4 mins
Suriname's Ex-President Desi Bouterse Defies Prison Sentence for 1982 Murders
The Clash: Rep. Thomas Massie's Contentious Interview with CNN's Kate Bolduan
4 mins
The Clash: Rep. Thomas Massie's Contentious Interview with CNN's Kate Bolduan
Israel Presents Risks of Irreparable Harm in Case at International Court of Justice
6 mins
Israel Presents Risks of Irreparable Harm in Case at International Court of Justice
Ravena Brothers Unite on Court in B.League Asia Rising Stars Game
7 mins
Ravena Brothers Unite on Court in B.League Asia Rising Stars Game
Bopanna and Ebden Storm into Adelaide International Men's Doubles Final
7 mins
Bopanna and Ebden Storm into Adelaide International Men's Doubles Final
Cape Town Excluded from 2024 Formula E Season Calendar Despite Inaugural Success
7 mins
Cape Town Excluded from 2024 Formula E Season Calendar Despite Inaugural Success
ANC Celebrates 112 Years: Members and Guests Gather in Mbombela
9 mins
ANC Celebrates 112 Years: Members and Guests Gather in Mbombela
Philippine Finance Department Sees Leadership Change with Appointment of Ralph Recto
9 mins
Philippine Finance Department Sees Leadership Change with Appointment of Ralph Recto
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
48 mins
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
50 mins
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
2 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
4 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
5 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
6 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
7 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
7 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
7 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app