Raila Odinga Champions Urban Planning as Key to Kenyan Cities' Development

Azimio leader Raila Odinga has highlighted the critical importance of urban planning in Kenyan cities, emphasizing that flawed planning, rather than a shortage of funds or knowledge, is the primary obstacle to their development. Odinga's remarks came during the commissioning of the Kisumu Water and Sanitation Company building and the unveiling of its strategic plan.

Emphasizing the Importance of Strategic Urban Planning

In his address, Odinga drew attention to the traffic congestion plaguing Kenyan cities, attributing it to haphazardly created bus stages and markets in unplanned areas. Furthermore, he highlighted inadequacies in sewage systems, all of which he said were a result of poor urban planning. Odinga called upon county governments to invest in strategic, well-thought-out urban planning, arguing that it is integral to the orderly growth and functionality of urban environments.

Support for Kisumu's Urban Reorganization

Odinga recently voiced his support for Kisumu county's reorganization plans, despite opposition from local traders. The county government's proposal to move the Kisumu Bus Park to Mowlem, along the Kisumu-Nairobi Highway, has faced backlash from traders. They accuse the city manager of lawlessly conducting demolitions, resulting in the loss of property and complaints of inadequate public participation in the planning process. Nonetheless, Odinga urged the county government to press on with urban planning initiatives, providing they are executed within the confines of the law, to further the city's development.

Urban Planning: A Panacea for Kenyan Cities' Challenges

Odinga's emphasis on urban planning extends beyond Kisumu. He has repeatedly underscored the need for comprehensive planning to prevent tragedies like the recent gas plant explosion in Embakasi, Nairobi. Odinga noted that the lack of proper planning in counties leads to critical challenges in housing, drainage, and sanitation. He acknowledged that addressing these issues may necessitate tough decisions, such as demolitions and system restructuring, causing temporary discomfort for residents. However, he stressed the long-term benefits of meticulous urban planning.

Moreover, Odinga highlighted the importance of environmental considerations in urban planning. He advocated for investments in quality water environments in regional rivers and lakes, citing the potential benefits for activities like fishing and farming. He also emphasized the need to protect and safeguard water bodies through the planting of wetlands species, ensuring sustainable economic activities.

In summary, Odinga's discourse underscores the pivotal role of proper urban planning in fostering sustainable development, addressing infrastructure challenges, and ensuring the safety and well-being of residents in Kenyan cities. His insights serve as a call to action for county governments, city officials, and residents to prioritize strategic urban planning as a fundamental pillar for future urban growth and prosperity.