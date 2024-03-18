Raila Odinga and President Ruto Intensify Campaigns for AU Commission Chair Across Africa

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, with the backing of President William Ruto, is rigorously campaigning across Africa, aiming to secure the African Union Commission Chair position. Following the clearance by AU representatives, Odinga's continental campaign trail spans from South Sudan to Botswana, while Ruto coordinates diplomatic efforts to bolster Odinga's bid.

Strategic Campaign Trail

Odinga's campaign strategy involves strengthening ties within the East African bloc, holding meetings with leaders like President Salva Kiir of South Sudan and President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania. Further, his itinerary includes engagements in the Horn of Africa and Southern Africa, highlighting the importance of regional support. Notably, Odinga's focus on the upcoming South African elections indicates the significance of garnering support from influential African nations.

Presidential Diplomacy

On the other hand, President Ruto dedicates April for state visits across Africa to advocate for Kenya's AU Commission bid. His diplomatic endeavors include meetings with Presidents Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt, and Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe. These high-level engagements underscore Kenya's commitment to securing a strategic position within the African Union.

A United Front

The collaboration between Odinga and Ruto, transcending domestic political boundaries, showcases a united front towards enhancing Kenya's influence on the continental stage. Their concerted efforts not only aim at securing the AU Commission Chair for Odinga but also at strengthening Kenya's diplomatic ties across Africa.

This campaign represents a pivotal moment for both Kenya's foreign policy and its role within the African Union. As Odinga and Ruto navigate the complexities of continental politics, their strategies and alliances could significantly impact Kenya's position in African and global affairs.