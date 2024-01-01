en English
Rahul Gandhi’s Return to Delhi: A Stand on Vinesh Phogat’s Protest and a Glimpse into His Personal Life

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:22 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 7:23 am EST
Rahul Gandhi’s Return to Delhi: A Stand on Vinesh Phogat’s Protest and a Glimpse into His Personal Life

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent figure in the Indian National Congress, has made his return to Delhi following an overseas trip. His return was announced on the official INC India website, accompanied by a photograph of the politician. Although the specific details of his trip abroad have not been disclosed, the return of such a significant political figure has sparked interest among political observers and the media.

Political Stance

In light of recent events involving wrestler Vinesh Phogat, Rahul Gandhi took to social media to express his disappointment. Phogat, an Olympic medallist, returned her Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award in protest against the election of a former Wrestling Federation of India president’s close aide, who had been accused of sexual harassment. Gandhi’s stance was clear; he prioritized the self-respect of the country’s daughters over any medals or honours.

Phogat’s Protest

Vinesh Phogat had made her protest public in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which she attempted to return her awards to the PMO. Her efforts, however, were thwarted by the police. This incident has further ignited the ongoing conversation about the treatment of women in India, particularly in the sports sector.

Personal Life

Alongside his political activities, Rahul Gandhi often shares glimpses of his personal life with the public. A recent instance was a candid video of him and Sonia Gandhi making marmalade in their home kitchen, which garnered attention on social media.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

