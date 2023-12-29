en English
Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Nyay Yatra: A Strategic Move Ahead of 2024 Elections

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:16 pm EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 10:39 pm EST
Rahul Gandhi, a key figure in the Indian National Congress, is preparing for a nationwide journey dubbed the ‘Bharat Nyay Yatra’, a strategic move ahead of the 2024 elections. This initiative is expected to shift the political debate towards livelihood issues and unemployment, in the wake of recent events. As part of this effort, the Congress is planning joint rallies and discussions on topics such as social justice, the caste census, national security, and international relations.

A Strategic Maneuver

Gandhi’s Bharat Nyay Yatra will span 6,200km, crossing 14 states, starting from Manipur and culminating in Mumbai. This marks Gandhi’s second nationwide journey, designed to engage with the youth, women, and marginalized communities. The decision to initiate the journey from Manipur is a response to the ethnic violence in the state. This initiative mirrors Gandhi’s previous ‘yatra’ which influenced regional polls, leading to a Congress victory over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in significant electoral contests.

Political Dynamics

Former Congress leader and current BJP spokesperson Ashish Deshmukh suggests that Sonia Gandhi has her sights set on the prime ministerial post for her son, Rahul Gandhi. This assumption stems from the fact that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has not been projected as the prime ministerial candidate for the Opposition alliance. Furthermore, the Congress party is focusing on dismantling what they perceive as the BJP government’s autocratic system in a bid to establish a corruption-free India.

Challenges and Expectations

In Nagpur, a stronghold of the BJP, the Congress party faces challenges. Nonetheless, they held a successful rally where thousands convened to hear Rahul Gandhi speak. Many expressed their hope to see Gandhi as the next Prime Minister, believing that a Congress party led by him can address the issues of farmers and inflation in the country. The rally also initiated a crowdfunding campaign to bolster the party’s resources. The success of the Bharat Nyay Yatra will test the strength of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra and depend on the party’s relationship with the JMM in Jharkhand.

India Politics
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

