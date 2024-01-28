Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra Defies Authorities, Resumes in Siliguri

Defying local authorities, Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed its course in Siliguri, West Bengal, with a firm eye on fostering national unity and standing united against hatred. The determination to proceed even without police permission for the public meeting has stirred waves across the political spectrum, marking the yatra as a significant platform for the Indian National Congress (INC) to engage with the public and advocate for change.

Despite the Bengal police's refusal to grant permission, the yatra witnessed massive crowds. Senior party leaders, including Jairam Ramesh and Adhir Ranjan Chowhury, joined in the rally, demonstrating Congress's resolve. Interestingly, the yatra also garnered support from members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)), an unexpected ally amidst the strained relations between the INC and the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

A Platform for Change

The Bharat Jodo Yatra is not just a political event but a vehicle for Congress's larger campaign to unite the country and address pressing issues of social justice. Rahul Gandhi leveraged the platform to criticize the Central government for the lack of job opportunities for the youth. His vision is for a country where everyone can dream and work with honor.

The yatra, set to cover a distance of 6,713 kilometers during a 67-day journey, will pass through 110 districts across 15 states. The grand conclusion is planned for Mumbai on either March 20 or 21. The denial of permission by the local police raises concerns about the yatra's smooth conduct, but the Congress party's determination to proceed signals a possible standoff against the authorities' stance.

Overall, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra's continuation in Siliguri despite the lack of police permission reflects the Congress party's resolve to persist with their agenda. It not only highlights the party's commitment to social justice but also underscores the importance of the right to peaceful assembly and protest in a democratic nation.