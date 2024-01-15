Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Resumes from Sekmai, Imphal on Its Second Day

On the dawn of Indian politics, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has set forth on a nationwide journey, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, kindling the fires of social and political justice ahead of the imminent Lok Sabha elections. The march, inaugurated in Manipur, has embarked on its second day, rallying from Sekmai, Imphal West.

The Path of the Yatra

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra was launched from Nyay Maidan, Khongjom, Thoubal, and is slated to span approximately 66 days, charting over 6,700 kilometers through 15 states, including 100 Lok Sabha seats. The yatra holds heightened prominence in the Hindi-speaking states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Rajasthan.

The Vehicle of the Journey

A custom-made Volvo bus, furnished with a hydraulic lift, serves as the chariot for Gandhi’s mission, facilitating him to address the congregating crowds throughout the expedition.

The Grand Finale

The yatra is scheduled to reach its final destination in Mumbai in the third week of March, following Gandhi’s earlier Bharat Jodo Yatra that strided from Tamil Nadu to Jammu and Kashmir.

However, the march is not without its critics. Union Minister Anurag Thakur has lambasted the yatra as a hoax, highlighting the shift of senior Congress leaders to rival parties. Still, Rahul Gandhi reaffirms his conviction that the yatra is a countermeasure to the BJP’s politics of violence, hatred, and monopoly and aims to propagate a vision of India rooted in equality, brotherhood, and harmony.