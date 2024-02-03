Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Day 2 at Baba Baidyanath Dham

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi embarks on the second day of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Jharkhand, visiting the revered Baba Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar. This Yatra, which commenced its journey on January 14 in Manipur, entered Jharkhand via the Pakur district, after crossing West Bengal. The Yatra made an overnight halt at Littipara in Pakur before it continued its journey from the Godda district on Saturday morning.

Offering Prayers, Leading the Roadshow

At the ancient temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, Gandhi took part in the rituals and offered prayers. Following his visit to the temple, he led a roadshow and addressed a public meeting in Deoghar, engaging with the local populace and taking their issues onboard.

Yatra's Journey Across Jharkhand

The Yatra will cover a distance of 804 km, passing through 13 districts of Jharkhand over eight days in two phases. The next stop for the Yatra is Dhanbad, where it will set up camp for the night, before proceeding further.

A Pan-India Journey

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is a massive undertaking, set to traverse a total of 6,713 km in 67 days. It will cut across 110 districts in 15 states, providing Gandhi with the opportunity to interact with a diverse cross-section of India. The Yatra is scheduled to conclude in Mumbai on March 20, marking the end of this extensive outreach initiative by the Congress leader.