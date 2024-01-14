en English
Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’: A Nationwide Campaign for Justice

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:57 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 11:04 pm EST
In a bid to rekindle the electoral fortunes of the Indian National Congress, Rahul Gandhi, an influential Indian politician, is set to spearhead a political campaign titled ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’. The campaign, starting from Thoubal district near Imphal, Manipur, aims to reach out to citizens across various regions of India, addressing issues related to justice, as indicated by the term ‘Nyay’—justice in Hindi—in its title.

Rally Amid Restrictions

Initially, the Manipur government imposed certain restrictions on the use of government property for the campaign. However, the issue garnered national media attention leading to the authorities relenting, albeit with some limitations. This situation forced the organizing team to explore alternative venues for the yatra.

A Nationwide Journey for Justice

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is not merely a political campaign. It represents a journey for justice, covering 100 Lok Sabha segments, 337 Assembly segments, and 110 districts in 15 states, stretching over a span of 67 days. The journey will culminate in Mumbai around March 20 or 21. The aim is to raise awareness about social, economic, and political justice-related issues among the populace, symbolizing the Congress party’s commitment to these causes.

More Than Just a Political Campaign

The yatra is expected to play a crucial role in revitalizing the Congress’s base before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party has extended invitations to its INDIA alliance partners to join the yatra, reinforcing its collaborative approach. The journey, covering a distance of 6,713 km from Manipur to Mumbai, is a significant follow-up to Gandhi’s previous walkathon from Kanyakumari to Srinagar. It is seen as a strategic narrative-setting move by the Congress to counter the Narendra Modi-led BJP.

India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

