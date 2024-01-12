en English
India

Rahul Gandhi Urges IYC Workers to ‘Fight Fearlessly’, Launches ‘Rozgaar Do, Nyay Do’ Campaign

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:47 am EST
In an impassioned address to the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) at their national executive meeting, Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Indian National Congress party, urged the young workers to stand unflinchingly in the face of perceived injustices permeating the nation. His allegations were directed at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), accusing them of a calculated diversion of public attention from pressing issues.

‘Rozgaar Do, Nyay Do’: A Clarion Call to Action

Starkly highlighting the challenges that the nation’s youth face, including unemployment and rampant inflation, Gandhi criticized the government’s response as tone-deaf and inappropriate. He pointed to their celebratory term ‘Amrit Kaal’, a phrase symbolizing a period of bliss and prosperity, as grossly out of touch with the realities on the ground. To underscore his critique, Gandhi launched a campaign titled ‘Rozgaar Do, Nyay Do’ (Give employment, give justice) during the meeting. This initiative acts as a rallying cry, urging the government to address the issues affecting the youth directly.

Engaging Youth at the Booth Level

Emphasizing the importance of engaging with the youth at the grassroots level, IYC national president Srinivas BV urged the members to take the Congress’s message to the public. This strategy is particularly crucial in the run-up to the impending Lok Sabha elections. The youth, as they stand on the cusp of their political awakening, have the potential to be a pivotal demographic in these elections.

Preparations for the Upcoming Elections

The meeting also served as a platform to discuss a range of organizational programmes aimed at amplifying the party’s connection with young voters. The focus was on improving election management strategies and strengthening the party’s presence among the youth. The IYC hopes that these efforts will provide a boost to the Congress party in the upcoming elections and help counter the narratives put forth by the BJP and the RSS.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

