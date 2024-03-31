Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Modi with 'Match-fixing' Jibe at INDIA Bloc Rally, Alleges Pre-Election Manipulation and Arrests

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent opposition leader, addressed a large gathering at the INDIA bloc rally in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of 'match-fixing' of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with the aid of billionaires and causing the arrest of key opposition figures. Gandhi's sharp criticism came during a well-attended event aimed at protesting the arrests of Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren, both significant opposition leaders, signaling a major show of unity among the INDIA bloc parties ahead of the elections.

In a fiery address at the Ramlila Maidan in the heart of the capital, Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of tampering with the Lok Sabha election with the aid of a select group of billionaires. He alleged that the match was being fixed even before it commenced, with two key players already under arrest.

Gandhi's accusations came as he stood before a massive crowd gathered for the opposition's mega rally on Sunday. Among those present on the dais was Sonia Gandhi, alongside Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and Kalpana Soren, spouse of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Notably, both Kejriwal and Hemant Soren have recently been detained by the Enforcement Directorate.

The rally, initially called to protest against the arrest of Kejriwal, quickly evolved into a significant display of unity among leaders of the INDIA bloc, gearing up for the forthcoming elections.

As the country gears up for the upcoming elections, the opposition's mega rally marks a significant moment in the political landscape. It signifies a growing sense of urgency among opposition parties to counter what they perceive as authoritarian tendencies within the government.

With allegations of election interference and the arrest of key opposition figures dominating the discourse, the stage is set for a fierce electoral battle. The opposition, emboldened by the show of strength at Ramlila Maidan, appears poised to mount a robust challenge to the ruling party's authority in the upcoming polls.