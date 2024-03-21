Rahul Gandhi Slams IT Dept's Freeze on Congress Accounts as Battle Against 'Asura-shakti'

Following the Income Tax Department's decision to freeze the main bank accounts of the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi, a prominent figure within the party, described the situation as a fight against a 'hatred-filled Asura-shakti'. This move came after a tax demand of ₹210 crore was levied against the party for the financial year 2018-19, initiating a significant legal battle that has since seen the Congress approaching various judicial platforms, including the Delhi High Court, seeking redress.

Chronology of Events Leading to Account Freeze

The Income Tax Department's action against the Congress stemmed from a reassessment of the party's income for the year 2018-19, totaling over ₹199 crore. The reassessment led to a tax demand exceeding ₹100 crore, culminating in the freezing of the party's main bank accounts. The Congress contested this decision, arguing that the demand was unjust and a result of political vendetta. The party's application for a stay against the action was dismissed by the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, prompting an appeal to the Delhi High Court. The crux of the dispute lies in the denial of exemption under Section 13A of the Income Tax Act, attributed to the late filing of tax returns and acceptance of cash donations beyond permissible limits.

Political Fallout and Accusations of 'Financial Terrorism'

The Congress has not minced words in its criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government, accusing it of engaging in 'financial terrorism'. The party alleges that more than ₹65 crore was siphoned from its accounts in a deliberate attempt to economically weaken it ahead of crucial Lok Sabha polls. This financial tussle has not only strained the Congress's resources but has also sparked a broader debate on the use of state machinery for political gains. Supporters of the Congress view the Income Tax Department's actions as a direct attack on the democratic process and an attempt to suppress opposition voices through economic means.

Legal Battles and the Road Ahead

The legal confrontation between the Congress and the Income Tax Department is set to escalate, with the Delhi High Court reserving its order on the party's plea against the tax re-assessment proceedings. This judicial tussle represents a critical juncture for the Congress, as it seeks not only to regain access to its frozen assets but also to challenge what it perceives as an unjust application of tax laws. The outcome of this case could have far-reaching implications for the party's financial health and its ability to campaign effectively in the upcoming elections.

As this saga unfolds, the spotlight remains firmly on the Congress's fight to navigate through its financial and legal predicaments. This episode is not merely a tax dispute but a reflection of the intense political rivalries shaping India's democratic landscape. With the Congress rallying against what it describes as a 'hatred-filled Asura-shakti', the battle is as much about securing financial resources as it is about defending the party's core values against perceived authoritarian tendencies. The coming months will be crucial in determining whether the Congress can overcome these challenges and reassert its position on the national stage.