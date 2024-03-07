Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP Over Rape Victims' Suicides in UP, MP; Calls for Justice

On Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi vociferously criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) administrations in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh following the heart-wrenching incidents of two girls found hanging after being allegedly raped. Gandhi emphasized the grim reality of seeking justice in these states, underlining the severity of the situation with the recent suicides linked to unaddressed sexual assault cases.

Advertisment

Tragic Incidents Spark Outrage

In a distressing development on February 28, two young girls were discovered hanging from a tree in a field near the brick kiln where they worked, in the Ghatampur area of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. According to family allegations, the girls were raped by the contractor of the brick kiln and two others, who also filmed the act to blackmail them. This horrific act led to the victims taking their own lives. Adding to the tragedy, the father of one of the girls later committed suicide, reportedly due to the pressure to withdraw the case and the lack of justice for his daughter. Similarly, in Madhya Pradesh, a man ended his life along with his two children after his pleas for justice for his wife, who was dishonored, went unheard.

Gandhi's Condemnation and Call for Action

Advertisment

Rahul Gandhi, leveraging social media, decried the 'double injustice' occurring under the BJP's rule, pointing out the systemic failure in protecting the victims and ensuring justice. He accused the ruling party of treating the victims and their families as adversaries, a trend he suggested was being masked by a 'friendly media.' Gandhi's sharp critique extended to broader concerns over the safety of women in these states, urging public intervention to prevent such tragedies in the future. His sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, also echoed these sentiments, highlighting the dire state of women's safety in Uttar Pradesh.

Authorities' Response and Arrests

In response to the outcry, law enforcement officials arrested the individuals accused of the heinous acts against the girls in Kanpur. Additional CP (Law and Order) Harish Chandra confirmed the arrest of the brick kiln contractor and his associates, marking a step towards accountability. However, these actions have done little to quell the public's dismay over the systemic issues that allowed such tragedies to occur in the first place.

The outcry against these incidents has shone a spotlight on the pervasive issues of sexual violence and the struggle for justice in parts of India. While arrests have been made, the broader societal and systemic changes needed to prevent such tragedies remain a significant challenge. As the nation grapples with these harrowing incidents, the call for a more robust justice system and protective measures for victims and their families grows louder, underscoring the need for immediate and effective action to address the deep-rooted problems within society.