Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP, Announces 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' Initiative During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

In a fervent public address during the Jharkhand phase of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Rahul Gandhi, a Member of Parliament from the Indian National Congress, delivered a scathing critique of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Gandhi accused the BJP of not only perpetuating a culture of hatred and violence but also acting against the interests of various societal groups, including the poor, youth, women, and farmers.

'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan': A Counteraction to Hate

Gandhi announced a pioneering initiative: the establishment of 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' (shops of love) across India. This endeavor, he stated, is a direct counteraction to the BJP's allegedly divisive policies. The intent behind these 'shops' is to foster unity, mutual respect, and harmony among India's diverse populace, contrasting the BJP's purported agenda of fragmentation.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: A March for Justice

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, a 6,200-kilometer march, was launched on January 14 in Imphal. This grand protest is against the divisiveness and violence attributed to the BJP. The Yatra, having passed through several states, is now navigating its course through Jharkhand, with a scheduled halt at Khirdhana and a visit to the revered Baba Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar. The march will conclude in Maharashtra, marking its end after traversing the length and breadth of the country over 66 days.

Accusations of Injustice and Favoritism

Gandhi flayed the BJP for alleged injustices committed against tribals and adivasis, pointing to the controversial cancellation of the Land Tribunal Bill that directly impacts tribal rights. He also hinted at favoritism, spotlighting the relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Adani, implying a potential conflict of interest. Furthermore, Gandhi decried the BJP's policies, claiming they have detrimentally affected small businesses and youth employment while accusing the party of plotting to topple the state government.