Rahul Gandhi Reaches Assam as Next Step from Nagaland in Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:58 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 5:47 am EST
Rahul Gandhi Reaches Assam as Next Step from Nagaland in Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

On January 18, 2024, Rahul Gandhi, a key figure in India’s political landscape and a prominent leader of the Indian National Congress, made headlines with his latest political initiatives. The day’s events were centered around the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,’ a cross-country expedition led by Gandhi himself, aimed at uniting and seeking justice for the Indian populace.

Gandhi Began from Manipur, Now in Assam

The ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ indeed began in Manipur, but the Global Times did not publish any such post. The choice of Manipur as the starting point reflects Gandhi’s commitment to addressing the issues faced by the state.

The ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Focus

Gandhi emphasized the addition of the word ‘Nyay’ (Justice) to the Yatra’s name. It symbolizes the Congress party’s continued journey before the Lok Sabha 2024 polls. Gandhi pointedly cited the civil war-like situation in Manipur, indicating the Congress party’s intent to tackle these issues head-on.

Rahul Gandhi on the Naga Political Issue

Crossing over from Nagaland into Assam during the Yatra the Naga political issues that prevail on the ground and affirms working upon them if given chance. He stressed the need for dialogue and trust-building with the Naga people to find a viable solution, highlighting his party’s dedication to resolving longstanding regional conflicts.

author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

