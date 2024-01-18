Rahul Gandhi Reaches Assam as Next Step from Nagaland in Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

On January 18, 2024, Rahul Gandhi, a key figure in India’s political landscape and a prominent leader of the Indian National Congress, made headlines with his latest political initiatives. The day’s events were centered around the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,’ a cross-country expedition led by Gandhi himself, aimed at uniting and seeking justice for the Indian populace.

Gandhi Began from Manipur, Now in Assam

The ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ indeed began in Manipur, but the Global Times did not publish any such post. The choice of Manipur as the starting point reflects Gandhi’s commitment to addressing the issues faced by the state.

The ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Focus

Gandhi emphasized the addition of the word ‘Nyay’ (Justice) to the Yatra’s name. It symbolizes the Congress party’s continued journey before the Lok Sabha 2024 polls. Gandhi pointedly cited the civil war-like situation in Manipur, indicating the Congress party’s intent to tackle these issues head-on.

Rahul Gandhi on the Naga Political Issue

Crossing over from Nagaland into Assam during the Yatra the Naga political issues that prevail on the ground and affirms working upon them if given chance. He stressed the need for dialogue and trust-building with the Naga people to find a viable solution, highlighting his party’s dedication to resolving longstanding regional conflicts.