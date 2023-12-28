en English
Rahul Gandhi Pledges Caste Census: A Political Move with Potential Implications

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:01 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 7:24 am EST
On the political landscape of India, the leader of the Indian National Congress, Rahul Gandhi, made waves at the party’s ‘Hain Tayyar Hum’ rally in Nagpur. His words echoed through the air as he promised to conduct a caste census if his party is elected to power at the central government.

What is a Caste Census?

A caste census is an exhaustive survey, a meticulous endeavor to collect detailed data on the caste demographics of a nation. In a country like India, where caste plays a significant role in social dynamics, such an enumeration could potentially provide influential insights and steer policy-making and resource allocation in a more equitable direction.

The Historical Context

India’s history with caste censuses runs deep, with the last comprehensive one conducted as far back as 1931 during the British colonial period. The subject has since been a hotbed of political contention, a topic that stirs debates and garners attention from various political parties and social groups. Some advocate for it, viewing it as a means to gain a better understanding of the nation’s demographic composition, while others stand against it, citing potential for misuse and division.

The Congress Stance

The Indian National Congress, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, seems to be aligning itself with the advocates. By committing to a caste census, the party is not just making a significant promise; it is taking a definitive stance on a contentious issue. As the echoes of Gandhi’s words fade, the implications of his promise remain, potentially influencing the outcome of the upcoming elections and shaping the future of India’s socio-political landscape.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

