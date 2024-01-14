Rahul Gandhi Leads Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: A March for Unity and Justice

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi launched an ambitious political campaign, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Thoubal, Manipur. This ‘Unite India Justice March’ aims to unite various societal sections across the nation, demonstrating a significant effort by the Congress party to connect with citizens and address justice and social cohesion issues.

An Endeavor For Unity and Justice

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, a grand political campaign set to span 6,700 km over 66 days, is designed to traverse 15 states and 110 districts. The campaign aims to bolster the Congress party’s fortunes ahead of the imminent general election. However, the Manipur government has imposed restrictions, including a maximum of 3000 participants and a prohibition on anti-national or communal slogans.

Traversing the Nation’s Length and Breadth

The Yatra will cover 110 districts, 100 Lok Sabha seats, and 337 Assembly segments in 67 days, partly on foot and partly by bus. The Congress party has extended an invitation to its INDIA alliance partners to join the Yatra as it passes through their strongholds. The campaign’s progress will be closely monitored in various states to gauge the understanding and equations between the Congress and its allies on the ground.

A March Towards a Stronger Presence

Commencing from Manipur’s Thoubal district, the yatra will culminate in Mumbai after covering 6,713 kilometers, almost double the erstwhile ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra.’ The Congress party hopes this march will rejuvenate its fortunes ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The yatra will pass through 15 states, echoing Gandhi’s presence and the importance of northeastern states in Indian politics, reflecting the Congress party’s mission to fortify its presence and support base in the region.