en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Rahul Gandhi Launches ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ from Manipur Amid Venue Challenges

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 5:50 am EST
Rahul Gandhi Launches ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ from Manipur Amid Venue Challenges

In a significant stride for Indian politics, Rahul Gandhi, a leading figure in the country’s political landscape, is set to embark on the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ from Manipur. This nationwide march, aimed at unifying the country and seeking justice, marks a pivotal step in Gandhi’s political agenda. The decision to commence the yatra in Manipur is indicative of a strategic location choice, given the region’s crucial role in India’s diverse cultural and political fabric.

Overcoming Initial Venue Challenges

The preparations for the yatra were not without obstacles. Initially, the request to use government space in Imphal was denied. However, following nationwide media coverage of the issue, permission was eventually granted, albeit with certain unspecified restrictions. Despite these limitations, the organizing team sought alternative venues to carry out their plans, demonstrating resilience and tenacity in the face of adversity.

Political Endeavor with a Grassroots Approach

This political event, which is expected to garner widespread attention and potentially influence the political landscape in India, underscores the use of grassroots movements and public engagement in shaping national politics. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra aims to revive the electoral prospects of the Congress party and address ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur. It is set to cover 100 Lok Sabha segments in 15 states, traveling over 6,700 kilometers in 67 days. This journey symbolizes an effort to reconnect with voters, particularly in states where Congress recently lost elections, and to provide an edge in the Opposition INDIA alliance.

A Journey from Manipur to Mumbai

The yatra, starting from Manipur’s Thoubal district, will culminate in Mumbai after passing through 110 districts. This is the second leg of Rahul Gandhi’s pan-nation yatra, following the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. The march aims to re-establish the principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity enshrined in the Constitution, putting the spotlight on bread-and-butter issues and reinvigorating the fortunes of the Congress party.

As the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra gets underway, it is a testament to the idea that the pulse of a story lies in its human element. It serves as an example of how political initiatives can resonate deeply with a global audience, providing insights and perspectives not found elsewhere. The yatra, albeit a political endeavor, is ultimately a journey of unity, justice, and resilience.

0
India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
20 seconds ago
Dr. S. Jaishankar's Diplomatic Visit to Iran: A Strategic Move Amidst Shifting Geopolitics
India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, initiated a two-day visit to Iran on 14-15 January 2024. This significant diplomatic move comes at a time when the geopolitical dynamics are shifting, and the world grapples with growing concerns over regional security situations, including the conflict in the Red Sea. Strengthening Bilateral Ties High on the
Dr. S. Jaishankar's Diplomatic Visit to Iran: A Strategic Move Amidst Shifting Geopolitics
World Economic Forum Davos 2024: Rebuilding Trust Amid Global Challenges
5 mins ago
World Economic Forum Davos 2024: Rebuilding Trust Amid Global Challenges
Decoding Complex Regional Pain Syndrome: A Deep Dive with Dr. Vivek Loomba
7 mins ago
Decoding Complex Regional Pain Syndrome: A Deep Dive with Dr. Vivek Loomba
Congress Stalwart Milind Deora Resigns, Ends 55-year Family Association
1 min ago
Congress Stalwart Milind Deora Resigns, Ends 55-year Family Association
WEF Davos 2024: Rebuilding Trust & Exploiting Technological Potential
2 mins ago
WEF Davos 2024: Rebuilding Trust & Exploiting Technological Potential
Massive ₹350 Crore Plan to Boost Eco-Tourism in Vidarbha Announced
2 mins ago
Massive ₹350 Crore Plan to Boost Eco-Tourism in Vidarbha Announced
Latest Headlines
World News
Japanese Officials Extend Congratulations to Taiwan's President-elect: A Gesture of Unwavering Support
13 seconds
Japanese Officials Extend Congratulations to Taiwan's President-elect: A Gesture of Unwavering Support
Kansas City Chiefs Score Dominant Victory Over Miami Dolphins in Frigid Playoff Game
37 seconds
Kansas City Chiefs Score Dominant Victory Over Miami Dolphins in Frigid Playoff Game
Lupin Receives Third USFDA Approval: A Dual-Action Drug for Hypertension and Migraines
1 min
Lupin Receives Third USFDA Approval: A Dual-Action Drug for Hypertension and Migraines
Congress Stalwart Milind Deora Resigns, Ends 55-year Family Association
1 min
Congress Stalwart Milind Deora Resigns, Ends 55-year Family Association
Owolade's Insight: Starmer's Remarks, Greggs' Success, and Beckenbauer's Legacy
2 mins
Owolade's Insight: Starmer's Remarks, Greggs' Success, and Beckenbauer's Legacy
Calgary Flames Triumph Over Vegas Golden Knights: A Significant Victory
3 mins
Calgary Flames Triumph Over Vegas Golden Knights: A Significant Victory
Prizmic Challenges Djokovic in Intense Australian Open Match
5 mins
Prizmic Challenges Djokovic in Intense Australian Open Match
Former President Trump Arrives in Iowa Amid Political Speculation
5 mins
Former President Trump Arrives in Iowa Amid Political Speculation
Violent Confrontation Marks Escalation in Political Tensions
6 mins
Violent Confrontation Marks Escalation in Political Tensions
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
1 hour
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
6 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
7 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
7 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
7 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
7 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
12 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
12 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
12 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app