Rahul Gandhi Initiates ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ from Manipur

Rahul Gandhi, the Member of Parliament from the Congress party, has initiated the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,’ a political mission aimed at unifying the nation and promoting justice. The campaign, set to cover a distance of over 6,000 kilometres, began in Manipur and is scheduled to conclude in Mumbai by mid-March.

The Journey Begins

The yatra was flagged off from a private ground in Thoubal district, deviating from the state capital Imphal due to restrictions imposed by the BJP-led state government. Before embarking on the journey, Rahul Gandhi paid homage to martyrs at the Khongjom War Memorial. The commencement of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur marks a significant political event as it aims to address the grievances of the people across various regions of India.

Unifying the Country, Promoting Justice

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is an ideological campaign that seeks to highlight critical societal issues such as unemployment, price rise, and social justice. The yatra is not merely an electoral campaign but is designed to address political, economic, and social injustices committed over the last decade. Through this initiative, the Congress party aims to revive the principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity enshrined in the Constitution.

The Significance of Timing

The timing of the yatra is of substantial political importance. The Congress party seeks to revitalise its political standing after recent electoral disappointments. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, covering 100 Lok Sabha constituencies across 15 states, is an ambitious attempt by the party to consolidate support among the electorate ahead of the general elections. Rahul Gandhi, a prominent figure in the party, is expected to address gatherings and engage with civil society members twice a day, maintaining a rigorous schedule throughout the journey.