en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Rahul Gandhi Initiates ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ from Manipur

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:24 pm EST
Rahul Gandhi Initiates ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ from Manipur

Rahul Gandhi, the Member of Parliament from the Congress party, has initiated the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,’ a political mission aimed at unifying the nation and promoting justice. The campaign, set to cover a distance of over 6,000 kilometres, began in Manipur and is scheduled to conclude in Mumbai by mid-March.

The Journey Begins

The yatra was flagged off from a private ground in Thoubal district, deviating from the state capital Imphal due to restrictions imposed by the BJP-led state government. Before embarking on the journey, Rahul Gandhi paid homage to martyrs at the Khongjom War Memorial. The commencement of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur marks a significant political event as it aims to address the grievances of the people across various regions of India.

Unifying the Country, Promoting Justice

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is an ideological campaign that seeks to highlight critical societal issues such as unemployment, price rise, and social justice. The yatra is not merely an electoral campaign but is designed to address political, economic, and social injustices committed over the last decade. Through this initiative, the Congress party aims to revive the principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity enshrined in the Constitution.

The Significance of Timing

The timing of the yatra is of substantial political importance. The Congress party seeks to revitalise its political standing after recent electoral disappointments. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, covering 100 Lok Sabha constituencies across 15 states, is an ambitious attempt by the party to consolidate support among the electorate ahead of the general elections. Rahul Gandhi, a prominent figure in the party, is expected to address gatherings and engage with civil society members twice a day, maintaining a rigorous schedule throughout the journey.

0
Elections India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
38 mins ago
Trump Dominates Iowa Polls Ahead of First Caucuses
In the final countdown to the nation’s first caucuses, former President Donald Trump asserts a decisive lead in the Iowa caucuses, per a recent NBC News/Des Moines Register poll. Trump’s commanding presence in the Republican landscape is underscored by a substantial 48% support from likely Republican voters, just two days before the pivotal event. Trump’s
Trump Dominates Iowa Polls Ahead of First Caucuses
Assam CM Sarma Criticizes INDIA Alliance and Congress Party
2 hours ago
Assam CM Sarma Criticizes INDIA Alliance and Congress Party
2024 Iowa Caucuses: A Defining Moment in the Republican Presidential Primary
3 hours ago
2024 Iowa Caucuses: A Defining Moment in the Republican Presidential Primary
JP Nadda Critiques Opposition, Highlights BJP's Commitment to Inclusive Development
40 mins ago
JP Nadda Critiques Opposition, Highlights BJP's Commitment to Inclusive Development
Ready for the Ballot: Balochistan Gears Up for Upcoming General Elections
44 mins ago
Ready for the Ballot: Balochistan Gears Up for Upcoming General Elections
Palm Desert City Council Approves Shift to Five Voting Districts
2 hours ago
Palm Desert City Council Approves Shift to Five Voting Districts
Latest Headlines
World News
Tony Blair's Ignored Warnings Lead to Post Office IT Scandal and Strained UK-Japan Relations
1 min
Tony Blair's Ignored Warnings Lead to Post Office IT Scandal and Strained UK-Japan Relations
Lai Ching-te Elected as Taiwan's President: A Defiant Stand for Democracy Against Beijing
4 mins
Lai Ching-te Elected as Taiwan's President: A Defiant Stand for Democracy Against Beijing
A Week in Pictures: AFP's Global Photo Highlights
5 mins
A Week in Pictures: AFP's Global Photo Highlights
The UK's Migration Paradox: Public Dissent and the Conservative Party's Response
9 mins
The UK's Migration Paradox: Public Dissent and the Conservative Party's Response
Majority of UK Constituencies Favor Tighter Immigration Controls, Survey Reveals
9 mins
Majority of UK Constituencies Favor Tighter Immigration Controls, Survey Reveals
Buckingham Palace Contemplated Regency Amid Queen Elizabeth II's Deteriorating Health
10 mins
Buckingham Palace Contemplated Regency Amid Queen Elizabeth II's Deteriorating Health
Innocence Lost: The Human Cost of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
14 mins
Innocence Lost: The Human Cost of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Kano State Celebrates Supreme Court's Affirmation of Governor Yusuf's Victory
16 mins
Kano State Celebrates Supreme Court's Affirmation of Governor Yusuf's Victory
Safety First: CAF President Patrice Motsepe Expresses Confidence in Measures for 2023 Cup of Nations
18 mins
Safety First: CAF President Patrice Motsepe Expresses Confidence in Measures for 2023 Cup of Nations
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
4 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
5 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
7 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
10 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
11 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
12 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app