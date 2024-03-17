Rahul Gandhi Critiques Modi, Alleges EVM Tampering in Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Finale

In a bold statement during the conclusion of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of manipulating Electoral Voting Machines (EVMs), suggesting that Modi's influence extends across various national institutions. Addressing a large gathering at Shivaji Park, Gandhi, alongside leaders from the INDIA bloc, underscored the struggle against a powerful force, hinting at the RSS and Manuvaad, as per Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Advertisment

Allegations and Accusations

Gandhi's allegations resonate with a broader critique of the current administration's hold over democratic processes and institutions, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and Income Tax Department. By personifying the EVMs as containing "the soul of the King," Gandhi metaphorically accused Modi of overriding democratic principles for political gain. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, a rally concluding at Mumbai's historic Shivaji Park, aimed to draw attention to various national issues such as unemployment, inflation, and farmer distress, which, according to Gandhi, remain underreported by mainstream media.

Unity Against Adversity

Advertisment

The rally saw participation from several key figures of the opposition INDIA bloc, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. This collective appearance underscores an attempt to forge unity against the ruling BJP, with Gandhi's visit to the memorials of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray symbolizing a gesture of respect and unity. The event marked a significant moment, as the last Congress rally at Shivaji Park was over two decades ago, reflecting the party's renewed efforts to challenge the BJP in the political arena.

Implications for Indian Democracy

The accusations and the high-profile nature of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra finale raise critical questions about the state of democracy in India. Gandhi's charges against Modi and the administration's alleged manipulation of EVMs and control over national institutions highlight concerns regarding the fairness and integrity of the electoral process. As political dynamics continue to evolve, the opposition's efforts to rally together against perceived authoritarian tendencies signify a crucial phase in India's democratic journey, with potential implications for future elections and governance.