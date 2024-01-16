Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP and RSS for Politicizing Ram Temple Event

In a direct critique of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Rahul Gandhi, an influential leader of the Indian National Congress, has expressed his concern over the politicization of the upcoming Ram Temple event in Ayodhya. The event, which is set to take place on January 22, is set to witness the 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) of Lord Ram's idol. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to grace the event, which Gandhi has denounced as a 'completely political Narendra Modi function' and a 'BJP-RSS function'.

Advertisment

Resistance from the Congress Leaders

The Congress leader's bold stance echoes the sentiments of fellow party members who have declined the invitation to the temple's inauguration. High-profile Congress leaders such as Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have all chosen to refrain from attending the event, viewing it as a platform for political gain by the BJP and RSS.

Gandhi's Response to 'Anti-Hindu' Claims

Advertisment

During a press conference at his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Nagaland, Gandhi also took the opportunity to address the accusations leveled at him for being 'anti-Hindu'. Emphasizing his personal adherence to Hindu principles, Gandhi stressed that he does not feel the need to publicly display his faith. He contrasted this with those who, in his words, do not truly believe in the religion yet wear it as a symbol.

Ceremony Set to Proceed Despite Political Controversy

Despite the controversy surrounding the event, preparations for the ceremony on January 22 continue. A team of priests, led by Lakshmikant Dixit, is scheduled to perform the main rituals. The event, however, is already being viewed through a political lens, casting a shadow over its religious significance.