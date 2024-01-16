Rahul Gandhi Counters BJP's 'Anti-Hindu' Allegations, Critiques Political Use of Religion

In a recent political discourse, Congress Member of Parliament, Rahul Gandhi, ardently responded to accusations from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which had labelled the Congress party and the Gandhi family as "anti-Hindu." The statement from Rahul Gandhi comes at a critical time, amidst the fierce political rivalry between the Congress and the BJP, as India marches towards the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra event and the 2024 general elections.

Advertisment

Gandhi's Stance on Religious Belief

Gandhi elucidated his standpoint on the expression of religious conviction, underlining that genuine faith is a deeply personal affair and should not be superficially displayed. He implied that those with a sincere belief in their religion foster a private and intimate bond with it. Conversely, individuals lacking this authentic faith often feel compelled to overtly exhibit their religiosity, akin to wearing it on their attire.

Critique of BJP's Approach to Religion

Advertisment

His remarks offer an implicit critique of the BJP's approach to religion in politics, a contentious issue that has been a source of tension between the two major political parties in India. This is further amplified by the Congress' decision to decline the invitation to the Ram Temple consecration ceremony, an event that the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) turned into a political spectacle.

Allegations and Rebuttals

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, a key BJP figure, accused Rahul Gandhi and his mother, Sonia Gandhi, of politicizing the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya due to their alleged anti-Hindu beliefs. This was a response to Rahul Gandhi's assertion that the BJP and RSS had centered the ceremony around Prime Minister Narendra Modi, thereby transforming a religious event into a political one.

Rahul Gandhi, countering these accusations, emphasized his personal beliefs and principles of religion, stating that the Congress is open to all religions. His comments reflect an effort to counter the 'anti-Hindu' narrative set by the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.