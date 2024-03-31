Rahul Gandhi Challenges EVM Credibility Amid Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi recently ignited a fervent debate on the integrity of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) as India gears up for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Addressing a gathering in Delhi, Gandhi articulated his skepticism towards EVMs, suggesting that without them, along with other alleged manipulative tactics, certain parties would struggle to secure more than 180 seats. This bold assertion has stirred discussions on the credibility of EVMs, a topic that has been controversial in Indian politics for years.

Exploring the EVM Controversy

Since their introduction in 1982, EVMs have been a cornerstone of the Indian electoral process, praised for their efficiency and reliability. However, their journey has not been without criticism. Allegations of hacking, tampering, and manipulation have surfaced over the years, casting a shadow over their credibility. Despite the Election Commission of India's efforts to bolster confidence through the implementation of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) systems, skepticism persists. Rahul Gandhi's recent comments reflect a broader concern among opposition parties regarding the transparency and fairness of the electoral process, a sentiment that has led to calls for a return to paper ballots.

Political Repercussions and Public Debate

The allegations by Rahul Gandhi have not only reignited the debate on EVMs but have also cast a spotlight on the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. The Congress party's stance has been supported by various opposition parties, evidencing a collective apprehension towards the current electoral mechanisms. This scenario has prompted discussions across the political spectrum, with proponents of EVMs defending their reliability and detractors highlighting potential vulnerabilities.