Rahul Gandhi Challenges BJP's Exclusive Ram Temple Consecration, Advocates for Marginalized Communities in Ayodhya

As the political landscape of India vibrates with the echoes of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Rahul Gandhi, a figure synonymous with the Congress party's resistance, has cast a spotlight on the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) recent Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. The event, which was marked by the presence of luminaries like Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been criticized for its exclusion of Dalits, Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and Adivasis, who altogether form 73% of India's demographic fabric.

Exclusion at the Heart of Celebration

During a spirited rally in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Gandhi did not mince words as he addressed the conspicuous absence of marginalized communities from the 'Pran Pratishtha' event held on January 22. "When the foundation of our society is built on the principles of inclusivity and equality, the sidelining of Dalits, OBCs, and Adivasis from an event of national significance is not just an oversight; it's a statement," Gandhi articulated. His comments come at a time when the country stands at the cusp of crucial Lok Sabha polls, with every action and statement being dissected for its political undercurrents.

A Yatra for Justice and Inclusion

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which aims to traverse 6,700 km through 15 states, is not just a political campaign but a clarion call for unity, justice, and equality. Gandhi resumed this monumental journey in Prayagraj after paying a visit to the family of a Forest Department watcher, a tragic victim of a wild elephant attack in Wayanad. The yatra has been fraught with challenges, including organizational hurdles and a temporary halt as Gandhi was summoned in a defamation case filed by a BJP leader in 2018. However, these obstacles have not deterred the spirit of the yatra, which continues to garner support across the nation.