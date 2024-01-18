Rahul Gandhi Accuses Indian Government of Favouring Industrialists

In a recent public address in Assam, Rahul Gandhi, a key figure in Indian politics, condemned the Indian government for allegedly favoring a handful of industrialists. He accused the regime of privatizing national assets by selling off airports, ports, and other infrastructure to these tycoons. Gandhi's assertions echo an ongoing worry concerning the privatization of public sector enterprises in India and its possible repercussions on the nation's economy and social equity.

Scathing Attack on the Government

Gandhi launched a stinging offensive against the BJP and RSS, accusing them of propagating hatred and plundering public funds. He also discussed Manipur and Nagaland, spotlighting economic, social, and political injustices in BJP-ruled states. The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,' aimed at unifying every religion and caste in India and delivering justice, found itself in Assam from Nagaland, where it was met with a warm welcome from party workers.

Unfolding of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

The 6,713 km long march, led by the Congress MP, commenced from Manipur on January 14 and will end on March 20 in Mumbai. The Assam leg of the yatra will persist until January 25, spanning 110 districts in 15 states. During his speech in Sivasagar district, Gandhi criticized the BJP and its ideological group RSS for spreading hatred and looting public money in Assam. He also shed light on the civil war-like situation in Manipur and the Naga political issue in Nagaland.

Corruption Allegations and Counterclaims

Rahul Gandhi labeled Himanta Biswa Sarma as the 'most corrupt chief minister' and suggested that the 'most corrupt government' in India might be operating in Assam. The Assam CM retorted by branding the Gandhi family as the most corrupt family in the nation. Despite the BJP's claims that the yatra would not benefit the Congress, Gandhi underscored the impact of the previous year's Bharat Jodo Yatra.