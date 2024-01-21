Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP-RSS of Fostering Division in Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

During the second leg of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi launched a blistering attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Gandhi accused the BJP-RSS of fostering hatred and violence among diverse religious, caste, and linguistic communities in India, alleging their strategy is to sow societal divisions as a means to distract the populace and consolidate their own power.

Fanning the Flames of Division

According to Gandhi, the BJP-RSS seeks to divide the nation along the lines of caste, creed, and religion. He claimed that they instigate discord among people, encouraging them to fight amongst themselves in the name of religion and language. By doing so, they create a smoke screen that obscures pressing issues like unemployment and the plight of farmers who are not receiving fair prices for their crops.

Targeting Assam's Chief Minister

Gandhi also directed his ire towards Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, whom he dubbed as the most corrupt Chief Minister in the country. The Congress MP's remarks came during a brief halt in Assam's Biswanath district. Despite this pause, the Yatra continued unabated, with Gandhi set to discuss youth unemployment and the education system in Guwahati.

Allegations of Obstruction

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that Chief Minister Sarma was attempting to obstruct the Yatra's program in Guwahati. In response, opposition representatives are in talks with the police and Chief Minister's office in an effort to resolve these issues. Despite these challenges, the Congress party remains undeterred in its commitment to carry forward the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra initiative.