Malaysia

Rafizi Ramli Refutes Claims on e-KYC Approval Time on Padu

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:26 am EST
Rafizi Ramli Refutes Claims on e-KYC Approval Time on Padu

Malaysia’s Economy Minister, Rafizi Ramli, has vehemently denied allegations made by former DAP MP, Ong Kian Ming, regarding the time duration for electronic Know-Your-Customer (e-KYC) approval on Malaysia’s Central Database Hub, Padu. In a recent development, Ong had claimed that the e-KYC approval process would take a staggering three days, during which an individual’s identity card and postcode could be misused for fraudulent registration.

Contradicting the Allegations

Contrasting sharply with Ong’s assertions, Rafizi retorted that the e-KYC process is meticulously designed to be finalized in under five minutes. The process is driven by an advanced algorithm, making it swift and efficient. As a testament to the speed and efficiency of the system, Rafizi highlighted that over 40,000 e-KYCs had already been approved with a minimal number of around 300 applications still pending.

Insights from a Government Source

A reliable source within the government substantiated Rafizi’s claims by affirming that while the industry standard for e-KYC might hover around three days, the process has been virtually instantaneous for Padu. This revelation contradicts Ong’s earlier statement and lends credibility to Rafizi’s assertion about the streamlined efficiency of Padu’s e-KYC process.

Further Information Expected

In the wake of this announcement, more details are anticipated to be unveiled, shedding light on the actual structure and functioning of the e-KYC process on Padu. The revelations so far have sparked interest among the public and the industry alike, making the forthcoming information crucial in shaping perceptions about Padu and its e-KYC process.

Malaysia Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

