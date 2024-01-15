Racist Ideologies Hold Malaysia Back, Warns International Labour Adviser

Callistus Antony D’Angelus, the international labour adviser for the Social Protection Contributor Advisory Association Malaysia (SPCAAM), has issued a stern warning about the corrosive impact of racist ideologies, particularly those propagated by politicians in Malaysia. In a statement, D’Angelus starkly outlined how these divisive notions have significantly impeded the country’s progress since its independence in 1957.

Malaysia’s Unity Hindered by Racist Ideologies

According to D’Angelus, these ideologies continue to foster divisions within the Malaysian community, effectively stifling the nation’s potential. He cautioned that if Malaysian politicians are allowed to persist in spreading these racist ideologies, it would merely serve to further retard the country’s progression, preventing it from achieving unity and realizing its true potential as a nation.

Political Figures Condemn Racist Remarks

D’Angelus’s statement came in the wake of recent racial remarks made by former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng condemned Dr Mahathir for questioning the patriotism of Indian Malaysians. Lim characterized the racial remark as an act of desperation by someone who had lost support from the majority of Malaysians and was seeking to regain it. Dr Mahathir has long been a proponent of assimilating minorities into the Malay community, with the aim of creating a monoethnic country.

A Call to Condemn Racist Politics

Lim Guan Eng criticized Dr Mahathir’s remarks, calling them extreme, dangerous, and politically motivated. He accused Dr Mahathir of adopting extremist, racist, and dangerous tactics for political gain, and urged Malaysians to unite in condemning such politics. National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang also joined in denouncing Dr Mahathir’s divisive rhetoric, slamming his attempts to stir racial tensions in a country he himself had once helped to build by spreading messages of unity.