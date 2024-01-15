en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Malaysia

Racist Ideologies Hold Malaysia Back, Warns International Labour Adviser

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:28 pm EST
Racist Ideologies Hold Malaysia Back, Warns International Labour Adviser

Callistus Antony D’Angelus, the international labour adviser for the Social Protection Contributor Advisory Association Malaysia (SPCAAM), has issued a stern warning about the corrosive impact of racist ideologies, particularly those propagated by politicians in Malaysia. In a statement, D’Angelus starkly outlined how these divisive notions have significantly impeded the country’s progress since its independence in 1957.

Malaysia’s Unity Hindered by Racist Ideologies

According to D’Angelus, these ideologies continue to foster divisions within the Malaysian community, effectively stifling the nation’s potential. He cautioned that if Malaysian politicians are allowed to persist in spreading these racist ideologies, it would merely serve to further retard the country’s progression, preventing it from achieving unity and realizing its true potential as a nation.

Political Figures Condemn Racist Remarks

D’Angelus’s statement came in the wake of recent racial remarks made by former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng condemned Dr Mahathir for questioning the patriotism of Indian Malaysians. Lim characterized the racial remark as an act of desperation by someone who had lost support from the majority of Malaysians and was seeking to regain it. Dr Mahathir has long been a proponent of assimilating minorities into the Malay community, with the aim of creating a monoethnic country.

A Call to Condemn Racist Politics

Lim Guan Eng criticized Dr Mahathir’s remarks, calling them extreme, dangerous, and politically motivated. He accused Dr Mahathir of adopting extremist, racist, and dangerous tactics for political gain, and urged Malaysians to unite in condemning such politics. National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang also joined in denouncing Dr Mahathir’s divisive rhetoric, slamming his attempts to stir racial tensions in a country he himself had once helped to build by spreading messages of unity.

0
Malaysia Politics Social Issues
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Malaysia

See more
4 mins ago
Foh Sang Chinese New Year Night Market Extends Festivities; Malaysia Boosts Tourism
The Foh Sang Chinese New Year night market in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia, is set to extend its festivities over three days, from February 6-8, 2024. The announcement was made by Luyang Assemblyman Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe, who anticipates a crowd of approximately 10,000 to grace the event. Over 110 stalls have been allocated, each charging
Foh Sang Chinese New Year Night Market Extends Festivities; Malaysia Boosts Tourism
Polo in Sabah: An Affordable Sport, Not Just for the Elite
3 hours ago
Polo in Sabah: An Affordable Sport, Not Just for the Elite
Tuson Chong: Molding Sarawakian Culture and Nature into Clay
3 hours ago
Tuson Chong: Molding Sarawakian Culture and Nature into Clay
Malaysia Halts Costly Road Safety Campaign Launches: A Step Towards Fiscal Responsibility or a Risk to Road Safety?
2 hours ago
Malaysia Halts Costly Road Safety Campaign Launches: A Step Towards Fiscal Responsibility or a Risk to Road Safety?
Retired Pilot Advocates for Drone Technology in Sabah's Agriculture
2 hours ago
Retired Pilot Advocates for Drone Technology in Sabah's Agriculture
UEM Sunrise Unveils The Connaught One & Komune Living: Pioneering Living Concepts in Kuala Lumpur
2 hours ago
UEM Sunrise Unveils The Connaught One & Komune Living: Pioneering Living Concepts in Kuala Lumpur
Latest Headlines
World News
S&P 500's Brush With Record High, Economists' Forecast, and More: A Financial News Roundup
21 seconds
S&P 500's Brush With Record High, Economists' Forecast, and More: A Financial News Roundup
Keegan Bradley and Grayson Murray Shine at Waialae Tournament
43 seconds
Keegan Bradley and Grayson Murray Shine at Waialae Tournament
Unexpected Pregnancy Post-Sterilisation: Edinburgh Woman Seeks Answers
51 seconds
Unexpected Pregnancy Post-Sterilisation: Edinburgh Woman Seeks Answers
Green MP Golriz Ghahraman Implicated in Stock Theft: Career and Public Trust at Stake
51 seconds
Green MP Golriz Ghahraman Implicated in Stock Theft: Career and Public Trust at Stake
Virat Kohli Returns to Indian T20 Squad: Reunion, Excitement, and Anticipation
54 seconds
Virat Kohli Returns to Indian T20 Squad: Reunion, Excitement, and Anticipation
Golfer Grayson Murray's Career Rebounds with Sony Open Victory; Tommy Fleetwood Wins Dubai Invitational
55 seconds
Golfer Grayson Murray's Career Rebounds with Sony Open Victory; Tommy Fleetwood Wins Dubai Invitational
Hong Kong's SWD Launches Nurse Training Programme to Tackle Welfare Sector Challenges
57 seconds
Hong Kong's SWD Launches Nurse Training Programme to Tackle Welfare Sector Challenges
Senator Vance Raises Concern Over Media Freedom in Poland
1 min
Senator Vance Raises Concern Over Media Freedom in Poland
Tutu Atwell Emerges from Shadows, Shifts Dynamics in Rams' Wild-Card Game
1 min
Tutu Atwell Emerges from Shadows, Shifts Dynamics in Rams' Wild-Card Game
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
47 mins
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
1 hour
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
1 hour
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
2 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
5 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
5 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
12 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
14 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
15 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app