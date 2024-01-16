Rachel Notley Steps Down as Alberta's NDP Leader, Signals Major Political Shift

Alberta, Canada's New Democratic Party (NDP) is set to undergo a significant shift as its leader, Rachel Notley, announces her decision to step down. Notley, who also served as the premier of Alberta—a region known for its rich oil reserves—for four years, has been at the helm of the NDP for almost a decade. Her departure marks a notable change in the province's political landscape.

Decade-Long Tenure Comes to an End

Notley's anticipated official announcement on Tuesday will bring an end to her long-standing role as the NDP leader. However, she plans to retain her position until the party holds a leadership race and finds a worthy successor. Her leadership journey witnessed the NDP's rise to office in 2015, which disrupted a 44-year-long Progressive Conservative dynasty. Nonetheless, the party suffered two consecutive election defeats against the newly-formed United Conservatives in 2019 and later in a close race against the UCP under Danielle Smith.

Notley's Legacy and Future Plans

Having served as an NDP member since 2008 and having contested five elections, including three as party leader, Notley holds a significant place in Alberta's political history. She cherishes the party's growth despite losing the 2023 election, highlighting the NDP's highest province-wide vote ever. Notley's tenure was marked by several accomplishments like the Calgary Cancer Centre's establishment, the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, phasing out coal, and raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour. However, she also acknowledges the Bill 6 farm safety legislation as an NDP failure.

NDP's Future in the Wake of Notley's Departure

With Notley's resignation, the NDP and Alberta's political arena are entering an era of uncertainty. Caucus members Rakhi Pancholi, David Shepherd, Sarah Hoffman, and Kathleen Ganley are rumored contenders for the upcoming leadership race. Notley's departure allows new voices an opportunity to lead Alberta's NDP, which currently holds 38 of the 87 legislature seats, making it the largest official Opposition in the province's history. Notley's influence on progressive politics in Alberta and across Canada leaves a void that the next NDP leader will need to fill. The impact of her resignation on the party and Alberta's politics will likely be a topic of keen interest in the coming days and weeks.