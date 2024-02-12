R2 Billion Lost and 86 Cases of Financial Misconduct: Nupsaw Demands Accountability from DFFE

A staggering R2 billion lost and 86 cases of financial misconduct. The National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (Nupsaw) has sounded the alarm over the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment's (DFFE) apparent lack of accountability and consequence management. The urgent call for intervention follows a picket at the DFFE Cape Town office last week.

Financial Misconduct Uncovered

The depth of financial misconduct within the DFFE has left many shocked and demanding answers. In just four years, 86 cases have come to light, each contributing to the staggering financial loss of over R2 billion. Nupsaw, the union representing public service workers, has raised serious concerns about the lack of accountability and consequence management within the department's senior management.

The Union's Grievances

During a picket at the DFFE Cape Town office last week, Nupsaw outlined their grievances, shedding light on the severity of the situation. The union claims that not only is there a lack of accountability, but there is also evidence of corruption and maladministration within the DFFE.

According to Nupsaw, several senior managers have been implicated in the financial misconduct cases, yet no disciplinary action has been taken. The union has also raised concerns about the DFFE's failure to adhere to the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), which is designed to ensure responsible financial management within government departments.

Call for Urgent Intervention

Nupsaw is now calling for urgent intervention to address the situation at the DFFE. The union is demanding that the department's senior management be held accountable for the financial losses and that disciplinary action be taken against those implicated in the misconduct cases.