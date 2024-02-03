Quigley Spearheads Bid to Boost Security Funding for 2024 Presidential Conventions

U.S. Representative Mike Quigley from Illinois is spearheading a bipartisan effort to bolster security funding for the 2024 presidential candidate nominating conventions. As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, Quigley has called for an increased allocation of $150 million, proposing that each host city, Chicago and Milwaukee, receive $75 million.

These funds target various security needs, covering areas such as bomb detection technology, police overtime, and travel expenses. Since 2004, the funding for such high-profile political events has remained stagnant at $50 million per host city. This amount has not been adjusted to account for inflation or the shifting domestic security environment.

A Response to Rising Politically Motivated Attacks

The heightened security measures are a direct response to the rise in politically motivated attacks and the pressing need to safeguard political figures and attendees. The Department of Homeland Security has distinguished the Republican National Convention (RNC) and Democratic National Convention (DNC) as National Special Security Events, which underscores the unique security requirements of these gatherings.

Quigley emphasizes the essential role of timely federal funding in ensuring the safety of these events, which are fundamental to the democratic process. He initially made this call for increased funding in April 2023 and has reiterated the request in a letter addressed to the chairs and ranking members of the House and Senate Appropriations Committees.