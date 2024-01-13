Quezon City Prosecutor Dismisses Complaint Against Ex-President Duterte

In a significant development, the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office has dismissed a grave threats complaint against former President Rodrigo Duterte. The complaint was submitted by ACT Teachers Party-list Representative France Castro, who alleged that Duterte threatened her life during his television show ‘Gikan sa Masa, Para sa Masa.’

Insufficient Evidence

Senior Assistant Prosecutor Ulric Badiola dismissed the case due to a lack of convincing evidence. The prosecutor’s office stated that the phrases and words used by Duterte did not conclusively establish that he intended them to be taken seriously. This dismissal, based on ‘want of sufficient evidence,’ highlights the challenges faced by the Philippine justice system in dealing with cases involving Red-tagging and threats against progressive individuals.

Controversial Remarks

Duterte, during his show, had mentioned Castro and communists as targets for killing using intelligence funds. These comments led Castro, a member of the Makabayan bloc, to file the complaint. However, the prosecutor’s office deemed it unlikely for someone, particularly of Duterte’s advanced age, to make public death threats.

Reactions to the Dismissal

Castro expressed disappointment with the decision, stating it failed to recognize the fear instilled in her and her family. She felt that justice was denied and plans to review the fiscal’s decision and consult with her lawyers for further actions. Castro has yet to officially receive the fiscal’s decision. This case was the first criminal complaint filed against Duterte after he relinquished his presidential immunity when he stepped down in June 2022.