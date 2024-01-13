en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Philippines

Quezon City Prosecutor Dismisses Complaint Against Ex-President Duterte

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:16 am EST
Quezon City Prosecutor Dismisses Complaint Against Ex-President Duterte

In a significant development, the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office has dismissed a grave threats complaint against former President Rodrigo Duterte. The complaint was submitted by ACT Teachers Party-list Representative France Castro, who alleged that Duterte threatened her life during his television show ‘Gikan sa Masa, Para sa Masa.’

Insufficient Evidence

Senior Assistant Prosecutor Ulric Badiola dismissed the case due to a lack of convincing evidence. The prosecutor’s office stated that the phrases and words used by Duterte did not conclusively establish that he intended them to be taken seriously. This dismissal, based on ‘want of sufficient evidence,’ highlights the challenges faced by the Philippine justice system in dealing with cases involving Red-tagging and threats against progressive individuals.

Controversial Remarks

Duterte, during his show, had mentioned Castro and communists as targets for killing using intelligence funds. These comments led Castro, a member of the Makabayan bloc, to file the complaint. However, the prosecutor’s office deemed it unlikely for someone, particularly of Duterte’s advanced age, to make public death threats.

Reactions to the Dismissal

Castro expressed disappointment with the decision, stating it failed to recognize the fear instilled in her and her family. She felt that justice was denied and plans to review the fiscal’s decision and consult with her lawyers for further actions. Castro has yet to officially receive the fiscal’s decision. This case was the first criminal complaint filed against Duterte after he relinquished his presidential immunity when he stepped down in June 2022.

0
Philippines Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Philippines

See more
6 mins ago
Valeen Montenegro of 'Bubble Gang' Ties the Knot with Riel Manuel
Valeen Montenegro, a star of ‘Bubble Gang,’ the Philippines’ most enduring comedy gag show, exchanged vows with her non-showbiz fiance, Riel Manuel, in Makati on January 12. The nuptial festivities were shared by attendees on social media, adding to the escalating online excitement around the event. ‘Bubble Gang’ co-stars also joined the virtual celebration, offering
Valeen Montenegro of 'Bubble Gang' Ties the Knot with Riel Manuel
Filipino Cue Artist Carlo Biado Triumphs at Chinese Taipei Open
3 hours ago
Filipino Cue Artist Carlo Biado Triumphs at Chinese Taipei Open
A Home Transformed: Mang Nanie’s Community Library in the Philippines
3 hours ago
A Home Transformed: Mang Nanie’s Community Library in the Philippines
Cybersecurity Conference 2024: Fortifying the Digital Frontier
1 hour ago
Cybersecurity Conference 2024: Fortifying the Digital Frontier
Philippines to Receive Five Million Pfizer Vaccines in September
2 hours ago
Philippines to Receive Five Million Pfizer Vaccines in September
Caloocan City Boosts Disaster Response: A Fire Truck for Each Barangay
3 hours ago
Caloocan City Boosts Disaster Response: A Fire Truck for Each Barangay
Latest Headlines
World News
Thrilling Saturday for College Basketball: OVC Games, Predictions, and Betting Options
41 seconds
Thrilling Saturday for College Basketball: OVC Games, Predictions, and Betting Options
College Hockey Games Recounted: Teams Triumph in Intense Battles
2 mins
College Hockey Games Recounted: Teams Triumph in Intense Battles
Thrill and Triumph: High School Girls' Basketball Game Results
2 mins
Thrill and Triumph: High School Girls' Basketball Game Results
Gophers Triumph Over Robert Morris in Hockey Clash
2 mins
Gophers Triumph Over Robert Morris in Hockey Clash
Houston Clinches Narrow Victory in Thrilling NBA Encounter
3 mins
Houston Clinches Narrow Victory in Thrilling NBA Encounter
Houston Rockets Clinch Thrilling Victory Over Detroit Pistons
4 mins
Houston Rockets Clinch Thrilling Victory Over Detroit Pistons
High School Boys' Basketball: A Roundup of Spirited Games and Remarkable Scores
4 mins
High School Boys' Basketball: A Roundup of Spirited Games and Remarkable Scores
The Race for Hockey Glory: North American League and Indian Women’s Team Eyeing Playoff Spots
4 mins
The Race for Hockey Glory: North American League and Indian Women’s Team Eyeing Playoff Spots
Thrilling Victories in Kentucky High School Boys' Basketball Matches
4 mins
Thrilling Victories in Kentucky High School Boys' Basketball Matches
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
5 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
10 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
11 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
11 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
13 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
14 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
16 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
16 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
17 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app