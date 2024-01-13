Questions Raised Over Australia’s Naval Capabilities Amidst Houthi Conflict

Peter McGauran, Senior Adviser at Bondi Partners, has raised concerns regarding Australia’s naval capabilities in the face of the escalating conflict in the Red Sea. While Australia has politically backed the United States and United Kingdom in their strikes against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, McGauran questions whether the Australian naval fleet is equipped to provide direct support.

Australia’s Role in Red Sea Conflict

The Red Sea, a crucial commercial maritime route, has recently been disrupted by Houthi attacks. In response, the US and UK have conducted airstrikes on over 60 Houthi militant locations. These strikes, which were backed by a coalition of countries including Australia, were a direct response to the Houthi’s threats to global shipping and freedom of navigation. Despite Australia’s political support, McGauran suggests that there’s a lack of evidence that Australian warships possess the essential counter-drone technology for operations in such conflict zones.

State of the Australian Naval Fleet

McGauran’s remarks come amidst concerns about the readiness of the Australian naval fleet. There are doubts about whether Australia could have contributed warships for operations against the Houthis, given the potential risk from drones and missiles. The implication is that while Australia has shown political support for actions against the Houthis, its naval forces may not be adequately equipped to participate directly in these military engagements.

Implications of McGauran’s Remarks

The assertions by McGauran highlight a critical issue – the need for countries to not only provide political support in global conflicts but also have the military capabilities to back such support. The Houthi conflict is an example where this balance is crucial. While Australia has pledged support to the coalition, the real question is whether it can translate this support into tangible military contributions. As the conflict continues to escalate, the readiness and capabilities of Australia’s naval forces will be put to the test.