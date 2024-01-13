en English
Australia

Queensland’s Social Housing Crisis Deepens Amid Rising Rents and Unfulfilled Promises

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:27 pm EST
A burgeoning crisis unfolds in the heart of Queensland, with the state’s social housing register now bearing the names of over 43,000 individuals. This alarming figure marks a rapid deterioration of the situation, with an addition of 1,600 people in just the last three months. The majority of those languishing on the list are households with children or individuals living with disabilities, underscoring the urgency and gravity of the crisis.

Low Vacancy Rates and Skyrocketing Rents

The state government has attributed this deepening crisis to low vacancy rates and a significant surge in rents. The relentless rise in housing demand has far outstripped supply, leading to a downward spiral of affordability and availability. It’s a precarious scenario that continues to unfold, pushing more Queenslanders into the threshold of a housing emergency.

The Unfulfilled Promise of the $2 Billion Housing Investment Fund

On the other side of the aisle, the opposition, particularly Queensland Shadow Housing Minister Tim Mander, has lashed out at the government for its alleged failure to deliver on the promises associated with the $2 billion Housing Investment Fund. Established two and a half years ago, this fund was designed as a potent weapon to combat housing challenges. However, it appears to have fallen short of its lofty goals, contributing instead to the current housing shortage and affordability issues that many Queensland residents now grapple with.

A Crisis in Need of Immediate Redress

The rising figures on the social housing register paint a grim picture of the crisis. With each passing day, more Queenslanders find themselves struggling to secure a roof over their heads. The situation calls for immediate and decisive action. Whether it’s the enhancement of existing strategies or the formulation of new ones, the government needs to address this crisis with the seriousness and urgency it deserves. After all, a home is not just a dwelling; it’s a fundamental human need and right.

Australia Politics Social Issues
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

