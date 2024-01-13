Queensland’s Community Housing Sector: The Weakest in Australia?

Shadow Housing Minister Tim Mander has slammed the Queensland government for what he perceives as detrimental policies impacting the state’s community housing sector. Mander contends that these policies have resulted in Queensland having the weakest community housing sector in Australia.

Land Tax: A Disincentive for Investment

In the heart of the debate is a land tax that the government introduced in July of the previous year. Uniquely, the tax is levied on landlords based on the cumulative value of their property investments across Australia, rather than being confined to properties within Queensland’s borders. Mander has dubbed this tax a “renters tax“, and argues that it deters investment in housing.

Questioning the Government’s Support

Mander openly questioned the government’s professed support for the community housing sector. According to him, the actions of the government do not align with their public statements, suggesting a lack of genuine support. He stressed the importance of galvanizing the community housing sector to make a significant contribution to tackling the ongoing housing problems.

Invoking Respect for Community Housing

Implicit in Mander’s critique is the argument that the government’s disregard for the community housing sector constitutes a barrier to its evolution. As he sees it, respect and support for this sector is integral to addressing the state’s housing woes. As the debate continues, the spotlight remains firmly on the Queensland government’s housing policies and their impact on the broader community.