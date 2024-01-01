Queen Mothers in Ghana Demand Greater Local Government Support

In a move that underscores the essential role of traditional leaders in Ghana’s community development, Nana Otubea III, the President of All-Regions Queen Mothers Association, has called for chiefs to allocate 15% of local government funds to queen mothers. This plea, aimed at bolstering their activities, was made during an interview at the association’s launch in Accra.

Increasing Allowances for Community Support

Nana Otubea III, also the queen mother for Nkonya Ahenkro, pointed out the inadequacy of the current allowances from local governments. She stressed the need for a financial boost that would enable queen mothers to lend more substantial support to their communities. This sentiment resonates with the association’s mission to reinforce the roles of queen mothers as traditional leaders and advocates for their respective areas.

Queen Mothers and the Fight against Illegal Mining

Aside from the financial aspect, Nana Otubea III also urged chiefs to involve queen mothers in combating illegal mining, locally known as Galamsey. Owing to their influential role in local affairs and their strategic position in addressing issues, she believes queen mothers can play a significant part in this battle.

Empowering Queen Mothers as Change Agents

At the launch, which attracted dignitaries, government officials, and Ghanaians from the diaspora, other influential figures added their voices to the cause. Nana Ampem Darkoh III and Dr. Erieka Bennett encouraged queen mothers to be confident and act as change agents. They further underscored the need for queen mothers to develop impactful programs that could influence the global community.

The All-Regions Queen Mothers Association, boasting representation in all sixteen regions of Ghana, is poised to assist in amplifying the voices of queen mothers. It aims to ensure their functions, as outlined in the constitution, are recognized and supported, ultimately contributing to a more inclusive and dynamic Ghanaian leadership landscape.