en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ghana

Queen Mothers in Ghana Demand Greater Local Government Support

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:10 pm EST
Queen Mothers in Ghana Demand Greater Local Government Support

In a move that underscores the essential role of traditional leaders in Ghana’s community development, Nana Otubea III, the President of All-Regions Queen Mothers Association, has called for chiefs to allocate 15% of local government funds to queen mothers. This plea, aimed at bolstering their activities, was made during an interview at the association’s launch in Accra.

Increasing Allowances for Community Support

Nana Otubea III, also the queen mother for Nkonya Ahenkro, pointed out the inadequacy of the current allowances from local governments. She stressed the need for a financial boost that would enable queen mothers to lend more substantial support to their communities. This sentiment resonates with the association’s mission to reinforce the roles of queen mothers as traditional leaders and advocates for their respective areas.

Queen Mothers and the Fight against Illegal Mining

Aside from the financial aspect, Nana Otubea III also urged chiefs to involve queen mothers in combating illegal mining, locally known as Galamsey. Owing to their influential role in local affairs and their strategic position in addressing issues, she believes queen mothers can play a significant part in this battle.

Empowering Queen Mothers as Change Agents

At the launch, which attracted dignitaries, government officials, and Ghanaians from the diaspora, other influential figures added their voices to the cause. Nana Ampem Darkoh III and Dr. Erieka Bennett encouraged queen mothers to be confident and act as change agents. They further underscored the need for queen mothers to develop impactful programs that could influence the global community.

The All-Regions Queen Mothers Association, boasting representation in all sixteen regions of Ghana, is poised to assist in amplifying the voices of queen mothers. It aims to ensure their functions, as outlined in the constitution, are recognized and supported, ultimately contributing to a more inclusive and dynamic Ghanaian leadership landscape.

0
Ghana Politics
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Prophet Nigel Gaisie's 2024 Prophecies: A Beacon of Hope or a Warning?

By Quadri Adejumo

Thomas Partey's Absence from Ghana's AFCON Squad: A Blow and Opportunity

By Salman Khan

Ghana's Despite Science and Maths Quiz 2024: Celebrities Step into the Academic Arena

By Ebenezer Mensah

Appitor Krakyesɛm S.H.S. Triumphs in National Science and Maths Quiz: A Spotlight on Ghana's Academic Excellence

By Ebenezer Mensah

Thomas Partey's Injury Exclusion: Impact on Ghana's 2024 African Cup o ...
@Africa · 2 hours
Thomas Partey's Injury Exclusion: Impact on Ghana's 2024 African Cup o ...
heart comment 0
UTV Ghana’s Star-Studded Event Kicks Off 2024; Alleged Theft by NPP Official Goes Viral

By BNN Correspondents

UTV Ghana's Star-Studded Event Kicks Off 2024; Alleged Theft by NPP Official Goes Viral
Dr. Fadda Dickson: A Birthday Celebration of Leadership and Legacy in Media

By Ebenezer Mensah

Dr. Fadda Dickson: A Birthday Celebration of Leadership and Legacy in Media
UTVDayWithTheStars 2024: Lilwin and Matilda Asare Shine Brightest

By BNN Correspondents

UTVDayWithTheStars 2024: Lilwin and Matilda Asare Shine Brightest
Ghana Announces Squad for AFCON Finals: Premier League Stars Partey, Lamptey Absent

By Salman Khan

Ghana Announces Squad for AFCON Finals: Premier League Stars Partey, Lamptey Absent
Latest Headlines
World News
South Korean President Commits to Tangible Economic Recovery
5 mins
South Korean President Commits to Tangible Economic Recovery
Trump's Rhetoric of Vengeance Resonates with Iowa Republicans: A Deep Dive into the Polls
5 mins
Trump's Rhetoric of Vengeance Resonates with Iowa Republicans: A Deep Dive into the Polls
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol Sets Course with Key Reforms
5 mins
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol Sets Course with Key Reforms
South Korea and U.S. to Fortify Extended Deterrence Regime Amid Rising North Korean Threats
8 mins
South Korea and U.S. to Fortify Extended Deterrence Regime Amid Rising North Korean Threats
Philippines' Bataan Launches Blue Zone Project to Boost Life Expectancy
8 mins
Philippines' Bataan Launches Blue Zone Project to Boost Life Expectancy
Poland Advances to United Cup Quarter-finals: Iga Swiatek Leads the Charge
8 mins
Poland Advances to United Cup Quarter-finals: Iga Swiatek Leads the Charge
Ontario Cities Welcome First Newborns of 2024 Amidst New Year Celebrations
10 mins
Ontario Cities Welcome First Newborns of 2024 Amidst New Year Celebrations
Hamas Rejects Israeli 'Voluntary Migration' Proposal for Gaza Palestinians
10 mins
Hamas Rejects Israeli 'Voluntary Migration' Proposal for Gaza Palestinians
Eagles' Playoff Prospects Hang in Balance as DeVonta Smith Suffers Mild Ankle Sprain
13 mins
Eagles' Playoff Prospects Hang in Balance as DeVonta Smith Suffers Mild Ankle Sprain
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
48 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
48 mins
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
1 hour
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
1 hour
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
2 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
2 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
3 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app